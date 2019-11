Central Pierce Fire & Rescue

A family was displaced Tuesday after a fire damaged their Spanaway apartment, according to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.

The blaze was reported about 11:30 a.m. near Field Road East and Mountain Highway East.

Crews rescued a bunny and a dog from the burning apartment.

Nobody was injured.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Investigators are trying to determine what started the fire.