Tacoma’s downtown library to change operating hours starting in January

Library-goers, take note: Tacoma Public Library’s main branch downtown will shorten its operating hours next year.

Starting Jan. 2, the library at 1102 Tacoma Ave. S. will open one hour later than usual.

Under the new schedule, the downtown branch will be open from 12-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. All libraries are closed Monday.

The adjustment is part of the library system’s “One System, One Schedule” campaign to have the same hours across its eight branches. Currently, the downtown branch operates on a different schedule from its system counterparts.

“No staff hours are being reduced; the first hour of the day will become a prep hour for Main Library staff, as it is at all other TPL branches currently,” according to a TPL press release.

While the main branch is decreasing public service hours, TPL increased its service hours overall in 2019. TPS added 12 weekly services hours to Kobetich, Moore and Wheelock branches in January and 112 weekly services hours with the opening of a Microlibrary at Metro Parks Tacoma’s Eastside Community Center in September.

TPL director Kate Larsen hopes the change will eliminate any confusion about library hours of operation.

“Providing time simply to communicate is critical for the efficient operation of the libraries. This change also allows Main staff access to professional development and training that other branch library staff already enjoy, which will result in a better patron experience overall,” Larsen said in a press release.

