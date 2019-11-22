Local

Death notices for Nov. 21, 2019

ABELGAS, Marieta , 76, Puyallup, Oct. 31

BATEMAN, Morris , 84, Sumner, Oct. 31

BELL, Byron Gary, 78, Tacoma, Oct. 31

BISOGNO, Dorothy Mae, 78, Puyallup, Nov. 1

BUSCH, William Lewis, 101, Lakewood, Nov. 1

CAHILL, Elaine Norma, 95, Federal Way, Nov. 1

CLARK, Shirley Elaine, 79, Tacoma, Nov. 1

COOPER, John Herbert, 70, Bonney Lake, Nov. 1

DANEKER, Paul Richard, 66, Buckley, Nov. 1

DEANE, Larry Ray, 72, Fircrest, Nov. 1

DEWITT, Robert Gene, 73, Mesa, Ar, Nov. 1

FORCH, Bobby Taliferro, 89, Tacoma, Oct. 31

FUDGE, John Wilson, 77, Puyallup, Nov. 1

GORENSON, Richard Raymond, 80, Tacoma, Oct. 31

HAUSSLER, Johanna Irene, 82, Tacoma, Oct. 31

HERINK, Sandra Louise, 61, Gig Harbor, Nov. 1

LOPEZ, Isaac F, 55, Port Orchard, Oct. 31

MATAVAO, Ula Tapa, 62, Kula, Ha, Oct. 30

MEDLEY, Raymond Delbert, 88, Tacoma, Oct. 31

METCALF, Ronald F, 79, Tacoma, Nov. 1

MUNOZ, Mary June, 95, Tacoma, Nov. 1

RISTICK, Debra , 63, Puyallup, Oct. 31

ROGERS, Dorothie Pearl, 87, Puyallup, Nov. 1

ROWLEY, Perry Dale, 82, Roy, Nov. 1

RYAN, Dolores Dean, 95, Tacoma, Nov. 1

SCHMIDT, Anneliese , 90, Tacoma, Oct. 31

SEABORN, John Edward, 60, Buckley, Nov. 1

SUMMER, Scott Chester, 58, Eatonville, Oct. 31

TAYLOR, Richard Hopkins, 81, Fircrest, Oct. 31

THOMPSON, Jeremy Richard, 28, Puyallup, Oct. 31

TORRES, Bessy , 72, Puyallup, Nov. 1

WATSON, Glenda Lynne, 79, Tacoma, Oct. 31

WELSH, Georgia L, 81, Tacoma, Nov. 1

YOBBE, Patrick , 60, Fife, Nov. 1

ZUEHLSDORFF, Joyce Yvonne, 86, Tacoma, Nov. 1

