Local
Death notices for Nov. 21, 2019
ABELGAS, Marieta , 76, Puyallup, Oct. 31
BATEMAN, Morris , 84, Sumner, Oct. 31
BELL, Byron Gary, 78, Tacoma, Oct. 31
BISOGNO, Dorothy Mae, 78, Puyallup, Nov. 1
BUSCH, William Lewis, 101, Lakewood, Nov. 1
CAHILL, Elaine Norma, 95, Federal Way, Nov. 1
CLARK, Shirley Elaine, 79, Tacoma, Nov. 1
COOPER, John Herbert, 70, Bonney Lake, Nov. 1
DANEKER, Paul Richard, 66, Buckley, Nov. 1
DEANE, Larry Ray, 72, Fircrest, Nov. 1
DEWITT, Robert Gene, 73, Mesa, Ar, Nov. 1
FORCH, Bobby Taliferro, 89, Tacoma, Oct. 31
FUDGE, John Wilson, 77, Puyallup, Nov. 1
GORENSON, Richard Raymond, 80, Tacoma, Oct. 31
HAUSSLER, Johanna Irene, 82, Tacoma, Oct. 31
HERINK, Sandra Louise, 61, Gig Harbor, Nov. 1
LOPEZ, Isaac F, 55, Port Orchard, Oct. 31
MATAVAO, Ula Tapa, 62, Kula, Ha, Oct. 30
MEDLEY, Raymond Delbert, 88, Tacoma, Oct. 31
METCALF, Ronald F, 79, Tacoma, Nov. 1
MUNOZ, Mary June, 95, Tacoma, Nov. 1
RISTICK, Debra , 63, Puyallup, Oct. 31
ROGERS, Dorothie Pearl, 87, Puyallup, Nov. 1
ROWLEY, Perry Dale, 82, Roy, Nov. 1
RYAN, Dolores Dean, 95, Tacoma, Nov. 1
SCHMIDT, Anneliese , 90, Tacoma, Oct. 31
SEABORN, John Edward, 60, Buckley, Nov. 1
SUMMER, Scott Chester, 58, Eatonville, Oct. 31
TAYLOR, Richard Hopkins, 81, Fircrest, Oct. 31
THOMPSON, Jeremy Richard, 28, Puyallup, Oct. 31
TORRES, Bessy , 72, Puyallup, Nov. 1
WATSON, Glenda Lynne, 79, Tacoma, Oct. 31
WELSH, Georgia L, 81, Tacoma, Nov. 1
YOBBE, Patrick , 60, Fife, Nov. 1
ZUEHLSDORFF, Joyce Yvonne, 86, Tacoma, Nov. 1
Comments