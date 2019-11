One person was killed in a head-on collision in Graham Friday morning, according to Graham Fire & Rescue.

Crews were called about 7:30 a.m. to the 25200 block of Orting-Kapowsin Highway.

Both directions of the highway were shut down for the investigation.

It was not immediately clear what caused the wreck, but a VW sedan and box truck were involved.

