Man killed in head-on collision driving to work through Graham has been identified

A man killed in a head-on collision in Graham early Friday has been identified.

Joseph Nelson, 42, was traveling north on Orting-Kapowsin Highway East about 5:50 a.m. on his way to work in Auburn.

Witnesses said Nelson’s 2015 Volkswagon Jetta swerved into oncoming traffic, striking a delivery truck heading south.

The truck driver, a 27-year-old man, told Pierce County sheriff’s deputies he tried to brake and move over but he couldn’t avoid the crash.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are unsure what caused Nelson to swerve. They ruled out impairment and said there no animals or other vehicles on the road at the time.

Orting-Kapowsin Highway was shut down in both directions during the investigation.