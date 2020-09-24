Democrats’ campaign signs removed from East Pierce County highways, local party says

Campaign workers for Democrats say at least 40 campaign signs were removed between Orting and Eatonville recently.

The 2nd Legislative District Democrats placed signs for the campaigns of Biden/Harris, 8th District Congresswoman Kim Schrier and state house candidate Veronica Whitcher Rockett two weeks ago.

Leeroy Perkins, the 2nd Legislative District Democrats’ State Committee Person, said volunteers hammered the wooden-stake signs along state Route 161, state Route 162 and Mountain Highway (state Route 7).

Two days later, the signs were gone.

Perkins said he knows sign stealing happens in every election, but this feels different.

“You are always going to have some vandalism. You see some busted into pieces, pulled out, defaced with a pen or cut up signs, but these were completely gone. Vanished. No debris of these dozens and dozens of signs,” he said.

No report was made to law enforcement. Perkins said he has been told before that unless something is on tape, nothing can be done.

By state law, removing or defacing campaign signs is a misdemeanor.

Republican state Rep. JT Wilcox posted on Facebook that people shouldn’t steal campaign signs.

“I’ve been asked to remind us all about the law against tampering with campaign signs. Seems reasonable. Good Americans of all stripes put a lot of their heart into these efforts,” said Wilcox.

The 2nd Legislative District includes Graham, Orting, Lacey and Eatonville. Voters have historically chosen Republicans to represent East Pierce County and West Thurston County areas in state races.

The signs let residents know who is running and show that there is support for Democrats in the district, Perkins said. Since 2012, Democratic candidates have carried between 32 percent to 43 percent of the vote in the 2nd Legislative District.

“We have to make a presence out here. It might not make a difference, but we have to show that we are running,” he said.

The local branch of the Democratic party intends to put out more signs before the November election.