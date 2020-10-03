Puyallup Tribe moves to sue dam operator after project spills artificial turf in river

The Puyallup Tribe of Indians intends to sue Electron Hydro after the dam released artificial turf pellets into the Puyallup River while working on a project.

The tribe gave notice that it will file a lawsuit in federal court in 60 days over the hydropower dam’s “intentional ongoing violations of the Clean Water Act and Endangered Species Act,” a Friday press release said.

The Puyallup Tribe also asked Electron Hydro to halt its “unpermitted and unplanned rock dam” on the Puyallup River.

Electron Hydro declined to comment on the Puyallup Tribe’s intention to sue, but spokesperson Chris Spens said the current work is permitted and Electron is complying with all requirements.

“The County has directed an independent environmental compliance monitor that attends the site daily and reports to County,” Spens said in an email.

The Washington Department of Ecology previously told The New Tribune of its concern about long-term enironmental consequences of the turf.

Placing artificial turf in the water has outraged the tribe, Puyallup Tribal Chairman Bill Sterud said.

“It’s hard to imagine a more terrible idea,” Sterud said. “I feel like we are living in a nightmare. We must hold the company responsible for these careless actions. We must fight for our fish, and our sacred waters.”

The intent to sue comes weeks after Pierce County called for the dam to be closed. Executive Bruce Dammeier said the fact that artificial turf was placed in the riverbed was “unconscionable.”

In July, the Orting dam company began a project to upgrade its diversion system that was intended to protect fish. The diversion system diverts water from the Puyallup River into a wooden flume that travels down to the dam, creating power.

Chief operations officer Thom Fischer told The News Tribune last month the upgrade would ensure that no fish got into the diversion system and into the dam.

While crews worked on the diversion system in the riverbed, a portion of the river had to shift to a bypass. The turf was placed between linings in a river bypass created by Electron Hydro crews.

They added plastic linings and artificial turf to seal the river into the bypass and prevent water from leaking into the work area, Fischer said.

The artificial turf was added last minute to prevent the plastic liner from puncturing on sharp rocks in the bypass. The decision was not permitted nor cleared by Pierce County.

While the upgrade project began, the liner in the temporary bypass slid and tore. A plastic lining and portions of the artificial turf, made of vehicle tires, were carried away by the current in August.

An estimated four to six cubic yards of crumb rubber polluted the Puyallup River.

Spens said Electron crews have recovered most of the synthetic turf material.

“Ground crews continue to search daily as directed and where any reports may suggest material might be found,” he said.

The Puyallup Tribe’s notice of intent to sue does not bind the Tribe into suing but is a necessary step in the litigation process.