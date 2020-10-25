JBLM has become an illegal dumping ground, endangering soldiers and the environment

A few times a week, Phil Asay, 82, and his Australian shepherds — JaK and eM — go for a walk near state Route 507 on the southeast side of Joint Base Lewis-McChord. JBLM uses those 23,000 acres for training exercises, but people like Asay can get recreational passes to use the area.

Asay says no matter where he walks, there’s garbage.

“I’ve found discarded boats, a whole set of tires and even a Toyota someone was in the process of stripping out here,” Asay said.

Illegal dumping has become a top priority for JBLM’s leadership. On average, 150 tons of garbage is illegally dumped on the base, according to 2019 report.

The $500,000 spent annually to clean up dumpsites across the installation covers the cost of dump trucks, cleaning materials and even, on occasion, hazmat teams, but that amount does not include the cost of labor. If they were to include labor costs, JBLM garrison commander Col. Skye Duncan estimated, the cost would be in the millions.

The base tries to recoup the expense with fines that range from $50 to $5,000 and civil lawsuits against individuals who are caught dumping, but the cases are difficult to pursue.

Maj. Meghan Starr, JBLM’s provost marshal, said their best chance is to catch someone in the act. She said at least three people were caught dumping garbage the week of Oct. 12. They’ll be charged with illegal dumping and trespassing.

Starr sees the solution to the trash problem in two parts: prevention and enforcement.

“On the prevention side, we’re thinking, ‘OK, how do we put the safety of our soldiers first?’” Starr said. “And then enforcement is just ticketing and trying to get back some of the cost of the cleanup.”

From household trash to hazardous materials

Ted Solonar, deputy director of emergency services on JBLM, said the illegal dumping problem has escalated from household trash to garbage that has clearly been left by a business.

“What we’re seeing now goes beyond misdemeanor tickets — it goes to a criminal level and a concerted effort to dump large amounts of stuff like construction materials,” Solonar said. “I hate to call it sophisticated, but people have developed techniques to dump large quantities and quickly get out of there.”

Solonar said that kind of dumping is not only dangerous, it actively interferes with the Army’s training activity.

He explained that training exercises can take months of planning, and units are booked into training areas back-to-back. So, if a unit encounters a dumpsite that is potentially hazardous, that forces the exercise to stop altogether, and the unit is often unable to simply resume once it’s cleaned.

Those hazardous sites are of particular concern to JBLM leadership. Not only do they pose a significant health risk to soldiers, but the Army has to invest time and money into additional training so soldiers can identify potentially hazardous materials. According to Duncan, this is not training they’d normally be getting.

Twice per year, JBLM sends hundreds of soldiers to the training areas to clean up dumpsites for one week. Duncan said JBLM used to publicize their biannual clean up but have stopped because people were “pre-dumping” materials.

“We’re always going to do some form of cleanup because we want to leave our training area better than we found it,” Duncan said. “But we are not enlisting soldiers for this purpose.”

Asay said the fact that soldiers have to become glorified trash collectors is what angers him most about the garbage dumping problem.

“What’s really disheartening to think about is these young men and women who join the Army expecting to get skills and job training,” Asay said. “I don’t know a single one who wants to learn how to be a trash collector.”

Asay fondly recalls his time as an officer with the 176th Signal Company, on then Fort Lewis, but said illegal dumping was a problem in the 1970s as well. He said he remembers having to send soldiers out to clean the training areas every week.

“It would completely interrupt our training because we’d have to sacrifice a squad every single week to pick up trash,” Asay said.

The ‘Trash Cop’

As part of their effort to prevent illegal dumping, JBLM started an illegal dumping program in 2005, led by an environmental investigator, Greg Mason, also known as the “Trash Cop.”

Mason investigates the dumpsites to look for identifiable things like receipts, mail, shipping containers and even Starbucks cups because the labels will have names and dates.

He uses those items to identify potential culprits. In one instance, boxes full of financial records led him to multiple local mechanics.

Asay and other civilians who use the training areas for recreation report dumpsites to Mason, who will often leave a glove to let people know he’s seen that site.

Other preventative measures include closing off roads leading to the training areas. The base has already closed around 60 paths and plans to close another 60, according to Duncan.

Duncan said people are encouraged to call in to report dumpsites or dumping that’s in progress. JBLM officials do not want people to engage with perpetrators.

“If you can safely get some identifying information like a license plate, that’s helpful, but we do not want people to engage with them,” Duncan said.

The training areas are not fenced off — to give recreational users access — but there are numerous signs warning civilians they’ve entered the base. In fact, recreational users who already need a permit must also call range control before entering the area to make sure there is no active training exercise.

Solonar said JBLM relies on people like Asay to be their “eyes and ears” when it comes to this problem, but if they aren’t able to maintain the training area, they might have to shut down recreational use altogether.

“This practice is destroying the great training areas we have here, but there’s also an environmental cost,” Solonar said, adding that JBLM training areas contain some of the last remaining prairie habitats in the Northwest. “We’ve protected that environment for 100 years, and we want to protect it 100 more, but we need help.”

Asay said he hopes people will be deterred if they know there are people like him who watch over the area.

People who spot dumpsites on JBLM are encouraged to call the base’s non-emergency line at 254-912-4442 or 254-912-4446.