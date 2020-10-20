Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma-Pierce County death notices for October 19-20, 2020

By The News Tribune

Oct. 20

Abramova, Albina Danilovna, 89, Oct. 1, Tacoma

Andersen, Constance E, 74, Sept. 30, University Place

Fleming, William Thomas, 85, Oct. 1, Puyallup

Forsyth, Arthur Hewey, 98, Sept. 30, University Place

Hogan, Sharon Lee, 85, Oct. 1, Gig Harbor

Hughes, Joan Augusta, 88, Sept. 30, Roy

Jelinek, Corey Austin, 32, Sept. 29, Tacoma

Kroenk, Charlotte Victoria, 83, Sept. 30, Tacoma

Lee, Beverly J, 86, Sept. 30, Edgewood

Loth, Patricia Katherine, 93, Oct. 1, Tacoma

Martin, George Edgar, 86, Oct. 1, Graham

Mcdonald, Annie C, 103, Sept. 30, Puyallup

Molvik, Jordan Chase, 39, Sept. 29, Fife

Sarsfield, Dennis Paul, 80, Oct. 1, Tacoma

Schmidtke, Dr Katherine E, 86, Sept. 30, Tacoma

Sofia, Rose Mary, 87, Sept. 30, Port Orchard

Stahl, William Lawrence, 84, Oct. 1, Puyallup

Stewart, Rodger Alan, 79, Sept. 30, Puyallup

Susan, Richard Edwin, 88, Oct. 1, Tacoma

Thorp, Stephen Daniel, 63, Sept. 30, Tacoma

Vukovich, Ned Michael, 103, Sept. 30, Tacoma

Warwick, Katherine Ann, 80, Sept. 30, Tacoma

Weston, Thomas Bruce, 68, Sept. 30, Sequim

Wine, Clifford Paul, 79, Sept. 30, Puyallup

Wisdom, William Perry, 51, Sept. 30, Spanaway

Wright, Mary Ann, 66, Sept. 30, University Place

Oct. 19

Anderson, Glenn Eugene, 62, Sept. 28, Tacoma

Bagley, Donald Gene, 65, Oct. 2, Tacoma

Barnes, Genevieve Lois, 90, Sept. 29, Tacoma

Beauchamp, Ramar K, 84, Sept. 29, Steilacoom

Bigar, Ganna, 72, Sept. 28, Tacoma

Bray, Sally Patricia, 75, Sept. 28, Edgewood

Brown, Steven Lee, 56, Sept. 22, Puyallup

Buchanan, Lillian Arlene, 91, Sept. 29, Tacoma

Cho, Dong Hee, 67, Sept. 29, Spanaway

Clarke, Daphne Eileen, 90, Sept. 29, Tacoma

Coolidge, Dylan Kenneth, 19, Sept. 22, Aberdeen

Cox, Sue Myong, 70, Sept. 29, Tacoma

Dahl, Shirley June, 84, Sept. 29, Puyallup

Dirk, Herman John, 77, Sept. 29, Graham

Gawienowski, John Joseph, 97, Oct. 3, Tacoma

Gragg, Ramona Kaye, 70, Sept. 28, Tacoma

Grimes, Karen Nordberg, 71, Sept. 29, Lakewood

Harris, Kenneth Michael, 68, Sept. 28, Puyallup

Joseph, Marian Lou, 69, Sept. 30, Edgewood

Kabran, Eva Marie, 75, Sept. 29, Tacoma

Kennedy, Kyong Un, 51, Sept. 24, Lakewood

Lagai, Pauulu, 83, Oct. 3, Tacoma

Martindale, Geraldine Lucille, 93, Sept. 29, Tacoma

Martinez, Christian, 26, Sept. 25, Lakewood

Nelson, John Phillip, 62, Sept. 28, Tacoma

Peck, Kay Lou, 87, Sept. 29, Tacoma

Quails, Eva Keefe, 90, Sept. 29, Tacoma

Ryhal, Janice Elaine, 69, Sept. 14, Auburn

Shanks, Michelle Elizabeth, 50, Sept. 28, Centralia

Splaine, James Richard, 76, Sept. 29, Puyallup

Taitano, Francisco Castro, 89, Sept. 28, Spanaway

Thomas, Timothy William, 58, Sept. 28, Tacoma

Truax, William Frederick, 89, Sept. 29, Olympia

Walker, Maurice Terrell, 40, Sept. 25, Tacoma

Weston, Judith Lee, 73, Sept. 29, Puyallup

White, Douglas Wade, 40, Sept. 24, Tacoma

