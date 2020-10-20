Local
Tacoma-Pierce County death notices for October 19-20, 2020
Oct. 20
Abramova, Albina Danilovna, 89, Oct. 1, Tacoma
Andersen, Constance E, 74, Sept. 30, University Place
Fleming, William Thomas, 85, Oct. 1, Puyallup
Forsyth, Arthur Hewey, 98, Sept. 30, University Place
Hogan, Sharon Lee, 85, Oct. 1, Gig Harbor
Hughes, Joan Augusta, 88, Sept. 30, Roy
Jelinek, Corey Austin, 32, Sept. 29, Tacoma
Kroenk, Charlotte Victoria, 83, Sept. 30, Tacoma
Lee, Beverly J, 86, Sept. 30, Edgewood
Loth, Patricia Katherine, 93, Oct. 1, Tacoma
Martin, George Edgar, 86, Oct. 1, Graham
Mcdonald, Annie C, 103, Sept. 30, Puyallup
Molvik, Jordan Chase, 39, Sept. 29, Fife
Sarsfield, Dennis Paul, 80, Oct. 1, Tacoma
Schmidtke, Dr Katherine E, 86, Sept. 30, Tacoma
Sofia, Rose Mary, 87, Sept. 30, Port Orchard
Stahl, William Lawrence, 84, Oct. 1, Puyallup
Stewart, Rodger Alan, 79, Sept. 30, Puyallup
Susan, Richard Edwin, 88, Oct. 1, Tacoma
Thorp, Stephen Daniel, 63, Sept. 30, Tacoma
Vukovich, Ned Michael, 103, Sept. 30, Tacoma
Warwick, Katherine Ann, 80, Sept. 30, Tacoma
Weston, Thomas Bruce, 68, Sept. 30, Sequim
Wine, Clifford Paul, 79, Sept. 30, Puyallup
Wisdom, William Perry, 51, Sept. 30, Spanaway
Wright, Mary Ann, 66, Sept. 30, University Place
Oct. 19
Anderson, Glenn Eugene, 62, Sept. 28, Tacoma
Bagley, Donald Gene, 65, Oct. 2, Tacoma
Barnes, Genevieve Lois, 90, Sept. 29, Tacoma
Beauchamp, Ramar K, 84, Sept. 29, Steilacoom
Bigar, Ganna, 72, Sept. 28, Tacoma
Bray, Sally Patricia, 75, Sept. 28, Edgewood
Brown, Steven Lee, 56, Sept. 22, Puyallup
Buchanan, Lillian Arlene, 91, Sept. 29, Tacoma
Cho, Dong Hee, 67, Sept. 29, Spanaway
Clarke, Daphne Eileen, 90, Sept. 29, Tacoma
Coolidge, Dylan Kenneth, 19, Sept. 22, Aberdeen
Cox, Sue Myong, 70, Sept. 29, Tacoma
Dahl, Shirley June, 84, Sept. 29, Puyallup
Dirk, Herman John, 77, Sept. 29, Graham
Gawienowski, John Joseph, 97, Oct. 3, Tacoma
Gragg, Ramona Kaye, 70, Sept. 28, Tacoma
Grimes, Karen Nordberg, 71, Sept. 29, Lakewood
Harris, Kenneth Michael, 68, Sept. 28, Puyallup
Joseph, Marian Lou, 69, Sept. 30, Edgewood
Kabran, Eva Marie, 75, Sept. 29, Tacoma
Kennedy, Kyong Un, 51, Sept. 24, Lakewood
Lagai, Pauulu, 83, Oct. 3, Tacoma
Martindale, Geraldine Lucille, 93, Sept. 29, Tacoma
Martinez, Christian, 26, Sept. 25, Lakewood
Nelson, John Phillip, 62, Sept. 28, Tacoma
Peck, Kay Lou, 87, Sept. 29, Tacoma
Quails, Eva Keefe, 90, Sept. 29, Tacoma
Ryhal, Janice Elaine, 69, Sept. 14, Auburn
Shanks, Michelle Elizabeth, 50, Sept. 28, Centralia
Splaine, James Richard, 76, Sept. 29, Puyallup
Taitano, Francisco Castro, 89, Sept. 28, Spanaway
Thomas, Timothy William, 58, Sept. 28, Tacoma
Truax, William Frederick, 89, Sept. 29, Olympia
Walker, Maurice Terrell, 40, Sept. 25, Tacoma
Weston, Judith Lee, 73, Sept. 29, Puyallup
White, Douglas Wade, 40, Sept. 24, Tacoma
