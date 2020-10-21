Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma-Pierce County death notices for October 21, 2020

By The News Tribune

Attri, Arlene Ann, 78, Oct. 2, Federal Way

Barber, Jane Constance, 80, Oct. 1, Gig Harbor

Bright, Pauline May, 90, Oct. 2, Graham

Casson, Paul Andrew, 63, Oct. 1, Bremerton

Coachman, Edith Marie, 76, Oct. 1, Gig Harbor

Coleman, Latrisha Marie, 34, Oct. 12, Lakewood

Cook, Jean A, 90, Oct. 2, Tacoma

Cruz Sustaita, Maria Do Los Angeles, 34, Oct. 7, Puyallup

Flatness, Beatrice Ruth, 105, Oct. 2, Tacoma

Gaylord, Gerald Geoffery, 49, Sept. 26, University Place

Glover, Robert Adair, 76, Oct. 1, Buckley

Harden, Catherine Ellen, 73, Oct. 1, Tacoma

Irish, Toni Elaine, 83, Oct. 2, University Place

Karey, Martha Ann, 67, Oct. 14, Puyallup

Leeper, Raymond Guy, 73, Oct. 14, Fife

Lewis, Mary Ellen, 90, Oct. 7, Tacoma

Makey, Richard Lee, 64, Oct. 14, Tacoma

Mccart, Dorothe Jean, 91, Oct. 2, Puyallup

Mcsherry, Patricia Ann, 65, Oct. 2, Tacoma

Miller, Richard Leon, 56, Oct. 14, Port Orchard

Morse, Ronald Joe, 78, Oct. 1, University Place

Oda, Harry Iwao, 65, Sept. 27, Lakewood

Pratt, Jason Richard, 50, Oct. 13, Puyallup

Ritter, Donald Eugene, 74, Oct. 1, Tacoma

Rogalski, Michael Scott, 60, Oct. 10, Tacoma

Rosenstiel, Patricia Ann, 74, Oct. 1, Graham

Schmechel, William Donald, 76, Oct. 1, Tacoma

Sin, Touch, 61, Oct. 1, Tacoma

Smith, Jack Elliott, 78, Oct. 1, Steilacoom

Trujillo, Anthony Nicholas, 42, Oct. 1, Lakewood

Watkins, Rebecca Jo, 76, Oct. 1, Graham

Zeller, James Hale, 68, Oct. 1, Buckley

