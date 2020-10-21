Local
Tacoma-Pierce County death notices for October 21, 2020
Attri, Arlene Ann, 78, Oct. 2, Federal Way
Barber, Jane Constance, 80, Oct. 1, Gig Harbor
Bright, Pauline May, 90, Oct. 2, Graham
Casson, Paul Andrew, 63, Oct. 1, Bremerton
Coachman, Edith Marie, 76, Oct. 1, Gig Harbor
Coleman, Latrisha Marie, 34, Oct. 12, Lakewood
Cook, Jean A, 90, Oct. 2, Tacoma
Cruz Sustaita, Maria Do Los Angeles, 34, Oct. 7, Puyallup
Flatness, Beatrice Ruth, 105, Oct. 2, Tacoma
Gaylord, Gerald Geoffery, 49, Sept. 26, University Place
Glover, Robert Adair, 76, Oct. 1, Buckley
Harden, Catherine Ellen, 73, Oct. 1, Tacoma
Irish, Toni Elaine, 83, Oct. 2, University Place
Karey, Martha Ann, 67, Oct. 14, Puyallup
Leeper, Raymond Guy, 73, Oct. 14, Fife
Lewis, Mary Ellen, 90, Oct. 7, Tacoma
Makey, Richard Lee, 64, Oct. 14, Tacoma
Mccart, Dorothe Jean, 91, Oct. 2, Puyallup
Mcsherry, Patricia Ann, 65, Oct. 2, Tacoma
Miller, Richard Leon, 56, Oct. 14, Port Orchard
Morse, Ronald Joe, 78, Oct. 1, University Place
Oda, Harry Iwao, 65, Sept. 27, Lakewood
Pratt, Jason Richard, 50, Oct. 13, Puyallup
Ritter, Donald Eugene, 74, Oct. 1, Tacoma
Rogalski, Michael Scott, 60, Oct. 10, Tacoma
Rosenstiel, Patricia Ann, 74, Oct. 1, Graham
Schmechel, William Donald, 76, Oct. 1, Tacoma
Sin, Touch, 61, Oct. 1, Tacoma
Smith, Jack Elliott, 78, Oct. 1, Steilacoom
Trujillo, Anthony Nicholas, 42, Oct. 1, Lakewood
Watkins, Rebecca Jo, 76, Oct. 1, Graham
Zeller, James Hale, 68, Oct. 1, Buckley
