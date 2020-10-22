There’s still time to register to vote in Washington state

Voting is and has been underway in the state of Washington, but it is not too late for Washingtonians to register if they’ve not done so for a chance to vote in the upcoming elections.

People who have not registered have until Oct. 26 to either fill out their registration online or by mail. It is important to note that registration forms returned by mail must be received — not postmarked — by Oct. 26 in order for the voter to participate in the general election. Individuals who miss the Oct. 26 deadline can still register in-person on the day of the election, Nov. 3.

All that is required is a Washington state driver’s license or ID. On VoteWA.gov, people can also change or update their registration to have the most accurate information.

“Washington’s more than 4.7 million voters have already received their ballots. I encourage all eligible Washingtonians who haven’t registered yet to visit VoteWA.gov and register now so they can participate in this election,” assistant Secretary of State Mark Neary said in a statement.

On the Secretary of State’s website, you can find a printable version of the form to mail in. There are 23 languages available. For more information, log onto the Secretary of State’s elections page to locate your nearest county election offices.

