Tacoma-Pierce County death notices for October 22, 2020
Arnold, Lynn Marie, 77, Oct. 4, Spanaway
Barner, Kenneth William, 40, Oct. 6, Tacoma
Basle, Monique Blanche, 94, Oct. 5, Tacoma
Boisture, Willie Ruth, 86, Oct. 3, Bonney Lake
Bourn, Norman George, 83, Oct. 4, Auburn
Buel, Lettie D, 66, Oct. 3, Tacoma
Conners, Misty Marie, 44, Oct. 4, Tacoma
Dugger, William Gene, 76, Sept. 30, Lacey
Eby, Todd Walter, 53, Oct. 3, Tacoma
Gamin, Jerry W, 77, Oct. 5, Gig Harbor
Haleva, Tamara Lynn, 56, Oct. 5, Tacoma
Harris, Dennis Allen, 78, Oct. 4, University Place
Hauser, Jeffrey Scott, 51, Sept. 24, Lakebay
Hicks, Jessie Lynn, 59, Oct. 4, Gig Harbor
Isenburg, Cherie Renee, 45, Sept. 27, Unknown
Johnson, Bret Michael, 62, Oct. 6, Seattle
Johnson, Rose Marie, 90, Oct. 5, Mineral
Jordan, Freddie Lee, 80, Oct. 7, Puyallup
Jordan, Michael H, 79, Oct. 4, Eatonville
Kuchera, Charles Patrick, 74, Oct. 5, Tacoma
Kutulas, Charlotte Antoinette, 96, Sept. 25, Tacoma
Lampman, Alpha James, 60, Oct. 4, Puyallup
Lee, Donald William, 92, Oct. 4, Tacoma
Markholt, Lee , 81, Oct. 3, Tacoma
Matzen, Kathleen Ann, 76, Oct. 3, Spanaway
Melius, Mila , 71, Oct. 4, Tacoma
Morris, Ruth Ann, 81, Oct. 7, Auburn
Neustadt, George S, 90, Oct. 5, Tacoma
Pollock, Susan Gayle, 84, Oct. 4, Spanaway
Riggins, TZ , 81, 09/29/2020, Federal Way
Roberts, Joseph Peter, 59, Oct. 6, Tacoma
Rudenko, Vasiliy Yevtikheyevich, 92, Oct. 5, Tacoma
Sanders, Jerry Eugene, 80, Oct. 3, Bremerton
Slates, Lorin Elbert, 94, Oct. 6, Tacoma
Stack, Sandra Lee, 73, Oct. 3, Tacoma
Woolfolk, Marilyn Theresa, 72, Oct. 1, Gig Harbor
Zellmer, Barbara Lorraine, 76, Oct. 6, Gig Harbor
