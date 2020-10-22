Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma-Pierce County death notices for October 22, 2020

By The News Tribune

Arnold, Lynn Marie, 77, Oct. 4, Spanaway

Barner, Kenneth William, 40, Oct. 6, Tacoma

Basle, Monique Blanche, 94, Oct. 5, Tacoma

Boisture, Willie Ruth, 86, Oct. 3, Bonney Lake

Bourn, Norman George, 83, Oct. 4, Auburn

Buel, Lettie D, 66, Oct. 3, Tacoma

Conners, Misty Marie, 44, Oct. 4, Tacoma

Dugger, William Gene, 76, Sept. 30, Lacey

Eby, Todd Walter, 53, Oct. 3, Tacoma

Gamin, Jerry W, 77, Oct. 5, Gig Harbor

Haleva, Tamara Lynn, 56, Oct. 5, Tacoma

Harris, Dennis Allen, 78, Oct. 4, University Place

Hauser, Jeffrey Scott, 51, Sept. 24, Lakebay

Hicks, Jessie Lynn, 59, Oct. 4, Gig Harbor

Isenburg, Cherie Renee, 45, Sept. 27, Unknown

Johnson, Bret Michael, 62, Oct. 6, Seattle

Johnson, Rose Marie, 90, Oct. 5, Mineral

Jordan, Freddie Lee, 80, Oct. 7, Puyallup

Jordan, Michael H, 79, Oct. 4, Eatonville

Kuchera, Charles Patrick, 74, Oct. 5, Tacoma

Kutulas, Charlotte Antoinette, 96, Sept. 25, Tacoma

Lampman, Alpha James, 60, Oct. 4, Puyallup

Lee, Donald William, 92, Oct. 4, Tacoma

Markholt, Lee , 81, Oct. 3, Tacoma

Matzen, Kathleen Ann, 76, Oct. 3, Spanaway

Melius, Mila , 71, Oct. 4, Tacoma

Morris, Ruth Ann, 81, Oct. 7, Auburn

Neustadt, George S, 90, Oct. 5, Tacoma

Pollock, Susan Gayle, 84, Oct. 4, Spanaway

Riggins, TZ , 81, 09/29/2020, Federal Way

Roberts, Joseph Peter, 59, Oct. 6, Tacoma

Rudenko, Vasiliy Yevtikheyevich, 92, Oct. 5, Tacoma

Sanders, Jerry Eugene, 80, Oct. 3, Bremerton

Slates, Lorin Elbert, 94, Oct. 6, Tacoma

Stack, Sandra Lee, 73, Oct. 3, Tacoma

Woolfolk, Marilyn Theresa, 72, Oct. 1, Gig Harbor

Zellmer, Barbara Lorraine, 76, Oct. 6, Gig Harbor

