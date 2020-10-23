Bassoonist, flutist to play live at LeMay. Does that violate state COVID guidelines?

LeMay - America’s Car Museum, back open since Sept. 25, will be host to live music on Saturday, Oct. 24 from noon to 2 p.m.

According to a news release, the museum will play host to bassoonist John Ruze and flutist Jeannie Hill as they “play background music for its patrons.”

The most recent COVID-19 guidance in Washington state says “all live entertainment is prohibited except performances outdoors for members of the same household where social distancing of a minimum of 10 feet is always maintained from the entertainer and facial coverings are worn by all individuals.”

Live entertainment is defined as “all musical performances, including but not limited to, group acts, soloists, and disc jockeys.”

Mike Bush, marketing and communications manager for the museum, told The News Tribune the museum didn’t seek official approval but considers the event to be above board.

“We’ve read all the regulations and requirements very much in depth,” Bush said. “We’re not inviting The Rolling Stones down here. We’re not setting up chairs. We’re not charging admission for the music itself.”

Bush also said the duo would be performing out of the way from patrons and that he considers the entertainment to be “providing background music.”

“They’re going to be up in our restaurant area, in our balcony area overlooking the gallery,” Bush said. “I think the restaurant is probably 15-18 feet above the gallery space.”

The event will be limited to 25 percent capacity as required by current rules for museums to operate, and masks will be required. Additional measures will also be taken.

“As people come in, we’re spacing everyone, kind of like they do at the supermarket,” Bush said. “We get one group through, wait five minutes, and let the next group through.”

Performers Ruze and Hill are members of the Northwest Sinfonietta, a “professional chamber orchestra in the Puget Sound area.”

Bush said he wanted to provide a place for the musicians to perform as many other venues have closed in the wake of guidance prohibiting these types of performances.

“A lot of these businesses have just gone away right now. As an art’s organization, we could help them out a little bit by giving them an audience to play for,” Bush said.