Safely dispose of unused meds, vaping products during this October event

Have some prescription drugs or vaping products that need to be disposed of safely?

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will hold prescription drug take-back events at several locations in Washington. Prescription, over-the-counter medications, vape pens and other e-cigarette devices will be accepted.

“Although you can take back your unused medications any time, the take-back event provides a reminder to properly dispose of medications and protect loved ones,” Dr. Charissa Fotinos, Washington state Health Care Authority deputy chief medical officer, said in a statement.

About 75 percent of opioid misuse starts with people using medication that wasn’t prescribed for them, usually taken from a friend or family member. Simple steps like safely disposing of unused medications can stop them from being misused.

Three state-wide campaigns have come together to support the event: Starts with One, Tribal Opioid Solutions, and Take Back Your Meds.

For more information on this event and locations on where you can dispose of these items, click the link here.

