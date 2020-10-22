Local
911 emergency quit working across Washington state Thursday afternoon
5:02 p.m.: Washington Emergency Management is now reporting all 911 lines have restored across the state. The cause of the outage is being investigated.
5 p.m.: Pierce County 911 lines are now operating normally, officials report.
Previous post: 911 call lines are not working across Washington state Thursday afternoon, numerous emergency management agencies are reporting.
Citizens in need of police, fire, medical and other emergency services must call business lines in their cities or counties.
In Pierce County: 253-798-4721
In Thurston County: 360-704-2740
In Seattle: 206-625-5011
Grays Harbor County Dispatch 800-281-6944 or 360-533-8765
Port of Seattle (& Sea-Tac Airport) 206-787-5401
Bothel Police (& Lake Forest Park) 425-486-1254
Redmond Police (& Duvall) 425-556-2500
University of WA 206-685-8973
Issaquah Police (& Snoqualmie & North Bend) 425-837-3200
Enumclaw Police 360-825-3505
Eastside NORCOM (Normandy Park, Bellevue, Kirkland, Mercer Island, Clyde Hill & Medina) 425-577-5656
Valley Communications Center (Renton, Tukwila, Des Moines, Kent, Federal Way, Auburn, Algona, Pacific, & Black Diamond) 253-852-2121
King County Sheriff (Beauz Arts Village, Burien, Carnation, Kenmore, KCIA, Maply Valley, Metro Transit, Muckleshoot, Newcastle, Sammamish, City of SeaTac, Shoreline, Skykomish, Sound Transit, Woodinville, Covington, and Vashon Island) 206-296-3311
Kitsap County Dispatch 360-307-5844
Lewis County Dispatch 360-740-1105
Mason County Dispatch 360-426-4441
Belfair 360-277-5080
Pierce County 911 253-798-4722
JBLM 253-912-4442
Skamania County Dispatch 509-427-9490
Wahkiakum County 360-795-3535
Washington State Patrol
Pierce & Thurston: 253-538-3240
King: 425-401-7798
