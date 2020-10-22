911 emergency quit working across Washington state Thursday afternoon

5:02 p.m.: Washington Emergency Management is now reporting all 911 lines have restored across the state. The cause of the outage is being investigated.

5 p.m.: Pierce County 911 lines are now operating normally, officials report.

Previous post: 911 call lines are not working across Washington state Thursday afternoon, numerous emergency management agencies are reporting.

We are getting widespread reports from counties in both Western & Eastern Washington (but not everywhere) of a 911 outage impacting their systems. Our state E911 Coordination Office is investigating the cause.



This website has alternative numbers to use. https://t.co/FVeTp9s28P — WA Emergency Management (@waEMD) October 22, 2020

Citizens in need of police, fire, medical and other emergency services must call business lines in their cities or counties.

In Pierce County: 253-798-4721

In Thurston County: 360-704-2740

In Seattle: 206-625-5011

Grays Harbor County Dispatch 800-281-6944 or 360-533-8765

Port of Seattle (& Sea-Tac Airport) 206-787-5401

Bothel Police (& Lake Forest Park) 425-486-1254

Redmond Police (& Duvall) 425-556-2500

University of WA 206-685-8973

Issaquah Police (& Snoqualmie & North Bend) 425-837-3200

Enumclaw Police 360-825-3505

Eastside NORCOM (Normandy Park, Bellevue, Kirkland, Mercer Island, Clyde Hill & Medina) 425-577-5656

Valley Communications Center (Renton, Tukwila, Des Moines, Kent, Federal Way, Auburn, Algona, Pacific, & Black Diamond) 253-852-2121

King County Sheriff (Beauz Arts Village, Burien, Carnation, Kenmore, KCIA, Maply Valley, Metro Transit, Muckleshoot, Newcastle, Sammamish, City of SeaTac, Shoreline, Skykomish, Sound Transit, Woodinville, Covington, and Vashon Island) 206-296-3311

Kitsap County Dispatch 360-307-5844

Lewis County Dispatch 360-740-1105

Mason County Dispatch 360-426-4441

Belfair 360-277-5080

Pierce County 911 253-798-4722

JBLM 253-912-4442

Skamania County Dispatch 509-427-9490

Wahkiakum County 360-795-3535

Washington State Patrol

Pierce & Thurston: 253-538-3240

King: 425-401-7798