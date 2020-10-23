Small businesses in Tacoma affected by COVID-19 can now apply for utility assistance

Small businesses in Tacoma impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for utility assistance.

Tacoma Public Utilities launched a program Thursday allowing small businesses to qualify for up to $750 on utility charges incurred since March 17. Funds totaling $750,000 were made available through the city of Tacoma’s federal CARES funding.

Businesses within city limits with 50 or fewer employees that operate a brick and mortar can apply for the funding.

Applications can be submitted to Tacoma Public Utilities by Nov. 6 at MyTPU.org/SmallBizAssistance.

TPU established a $2.4 million Emergency Assistance Fund for income-eligible residential customers earlier this year, but this new program is the first relief funds TPU has offered business customers.

“Supporting our small business community is a priority at Tacoma Public Utilities,” Jackie Flowers, TPU director, said in a news release. “We understand these are challenging times for many business owners, and we appreciate our City leaders’ support in providing utility bill assistance funds from our CARES Act disbursement to help small businesses in Tacoma.”

TPU continues to waive late fees, suspend disconnections for nonpayment, and offer payment arrangements for all customers through the duration of the State of Emergency.

“We are pleased to use our City of Tacoma CARES Act funds to provide assistance to small businesses in our community for their utility bills,” said Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards in a release. “Easing the financial pressures on our small business community will hopefully help alleviate some of the economic impacts of COVID-19.”

