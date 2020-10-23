Local
Tacoma will open warming center this weekend ahead of ‘first freeze of the season’
The Eastside Community Center in Tacoma will serve as a “warming center” over the weekend for people needing a warm place during the cold weather.
The center, located at 1721 E 56th St., will open at 7 a.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Monday. The center will operate 24 hours a day.
Washington is preparing for its “first widespread freeze of the season,” according to the National Weather Service Seattle.
In Tacoma, the forecast will reach freezing temperatures — 32 degrees — Sunday night.
The warming center can accommodate up to 40 people at a time. Guests will receive a COVID-19 screening before entering.
The city will decide to activate the warming center the following week based on weather forecast, including:
Temperatures below 32 degrees
Temperatures below 35 degrees with a wind chill
Snow
Severe rain
A combination of severe weather events
Comments