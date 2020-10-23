Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma will open warming center this weekend ahead of ‘first freeze of the season’

The Eastside Community Center in Tacoma will serve as a “warming center” over the weekend for people needing a warm place during the cold weather.

The center, located at 1721 E 56th St., will open at 7 a.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Monday. The center will operate 24 hours a day.

Washington is preparing for its “first widespread freeze of the season,” according to the National Weather Service Seattle.

In Tacoma, the forecast will reach freezing temperatures — 32 degrees — Sunday night.

The warming center can accommodate up to 40 people at a time. Guests will receive a COVID-19 screening before entering.

The city will decide to activate the warming center the following week based on weather forecast, including:

