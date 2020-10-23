Tacoma will open warming center this weekend ahead of ‘first freeze of the season’

The Eastside Community Center in Tacoma will serve as a “warming center” over the weekend for people needing a warm place during the cold weather.

The center, located at 1721 E 56th St., will open at 7 a.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Monday. The center will operate 24 hours a day.

Washington is preparing for its “first widespread freeze of the season,” according to the National Weather Service Seattle.

We dry out this weekend but cold air remains. Morning temperatures by Sunday and Monday will be below freezing almost everywhere in Western Washington, bringing our first widespread freeze of the season. Protect sensitive plants! #wawx pic.twitter.com/pwBVq5THMT — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 23, 2020

In Tacoma, the forecast will reach freezing temperatures — 32 degrees — Sunday night.

The warming center can accommodate up to 40 people at a time. Guests will receive a COVID-19 screening before entering.

The city will decide to activate the warming center the following week based on weather forecast, including:

Temperatures below 32 degrees

Temperatures below 35 degrees with a wind chill

Snow

Severe rain

A combination of severe weather events