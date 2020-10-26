Could legendary Kiss bassist Gene Simmons be your new neighbor?

Gene Simmons, the bass guitarist in the band Kiss, points out to the crowd during a concert in Stockholm’s Globe arena, Dec. 6, 1996. Simmons recently announced a move to Washington state. AP

Gene Simmons, the bassist for iconic rock band Kiss, is moving to a 24-acre estate he owns near Mount Rainier to escape California’s high taxes, news reports say.

Simmons has placed his palatial Beverly Hills estate on the market for $22 million. The 16,000-square-foot mansion was featured on the reality TV show, “Gene Simmons: Family Jewels”.

The Beverly Hills listing is with “Million Dollar Listing” reality TV stars Matt and Josh Altman.

Washington state’s lack of state income tax is pulling Simmons north, he told the Wall Street Journal. In addition, the California house is too big for Simmons and his wife, Shannon Tweed, he said.

“California and Beverly Hills have been treating folks that create jobs badly and the tax rates are unacceptable,” Simmons told the Journal. “I work hard and pay my taxes, and I don’t want to cry the Beverly Hills blues but enough is enough.”

Kiss, known for their outlandish makeup, costumes and over-the-top stage shows, is one of the best-selling rock bands of all time. The band plans to tour again once the coronavirus pandemic has abated, Simmons told the Journal.

Simmons hasn’t said how much time he’ll be spending in Washington state nor has he provided details on his property.

Pierce and Thurston counties are no strangers to celebrity residents although most in recent years — Linda Evans, Yanni, Salma Hyack — are tied to Ramtha’s School of Enlightenment in Yelm.