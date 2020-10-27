More Washington community and technical college students eligible for assistance

More college students in Washington state will be eligible for a program that provides food assistance, tuition help and other support.

“The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently approved Washington’s proposal to allow low-income students in a wider range of certificate, degree and industry-recognized programs to receive food assistance through the state’s Basic Food Employment and Training Program, or BFET, provided they meet all the other eligibility criteria,” Gov. Jay Inslee’s Office said in a press release.

“Previously, this support was available only to income-eligible students enrolled in vocational programs or basic skills classes, severely limiting the number of students potentially eligible for BFET.”

The governor’s office said about 10,000 students are part of the program annually, and that now thousands more will benefit from it.

“Once students qualify for food assistance and enroll in the BFET program, they receive other benefits like tuition assistance, job-search services and financial help for basic needs like school supplies, books, child care, housing, utilities, medical bills and clothing,” the press release said.

The USDA Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is called Basic Food in Washington. The Basic Food Employment and Training Program is what Washington calls “the employment and training piece,” of SNAP, the press release said.

For information about how to enroll, call 877-501-2233 or visit dshs.wa.gov/esa/community-partnership-program/basic-food-employment-training-bfet.