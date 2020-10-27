Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Tacoma-Pierce County death notices for October 27, 2020

By The News Tribune

Backus, Jack Wayne, 80, Oct. 4, Orting

Bell, Maxine A, 95, Oct. 10, Tacoma

Biles, Michael Lee, 56, Oct. 8, Yelm

Bowman, Roger Dean, 83, Oct. 8, Tacoma

Bryan, Dorothy P, 100, Oct. 9, Vancouver

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Budnik, Charles Stanley, 80, Oct. 7, Gig Harbor

Byers, Richard Lee, 67, Oct. 11, Spanaway

Carter, Scott Bradley, 64, Oct. 4, Auburn

Coon, Tammy Jean, 49, Oct. 4, Lakewood

De Souza, Norma Monica, 81, Oct. 10, Puyallup

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Dennis, Elaine Marie, 67, Oct. 8, Bremerton

Devore, Ruby Loretta, 85, Oct. 11, Puyallup

Dupertuis, Jack Andrew, 76, Oct. 7, Ashford

Eaton, Keri Dee, 60, Oct. 7, Puyallup

Gaspaire, Patricia L, 87, Oct. 8, Puyallup

Gipfert, Dwayne Francis, 68, Oct. 8, Lakewood

Grant, Mary Lucille, 87, Oct. 9, Gig Harbor

Harrelson, Richard Allen, 75, Oct. 8, Puyallup

Harris, Lonnie Collins, 51, Oct. 3, Tacoma

Henriksen, Doris Lucille, 95, Oct. 7, Tacoma

Herbertson, John Bruce, 79, Oct. 9, Edgewood

Hoogendyk, Mitchell Duane, 56, Oct. 4, Joint Base Lewis Mcchord

Ingram, Susan Hope, 68, Oct. 8, Tacoma

Johnson, Thomas Royal, 67, Oct. 7, Tacoma

Kinsella, Michael Edward, 47, Oct. 7, Puyallup

Kramer, Kenneth Lester, 81, Oct. 10, Silverdale

Lacey, Robert William, 73, Oct. 7, Tacoma

Lindner, Joyce Ann, 87, Oct. 8, Puyallup

Lovgren, Leonard Duane, 83, Oct. 5, Tacoma

Mchugh, David Charles, 86, Oct. 8, Fox Island

Nguyen, Xa Thi, 77, Oct. 9, Seattle

Pettit, Michael Kenneth, 70, Oct. 5, Graham

Prater, Theodore, 59, Oct. 3, Unknown

Randazzo, Peter, 86, Oct. 13, Lakewood

Richardson, Dennis Scott, 59, Oct. 7, Tacoma

Rockstad, Barbara Rosemary, 85, Oct. 10, Auburn

Rouse, Madeleine Elise, 96, Oct. 8, Centralia

Savage, Ruthie Maxine, 88, Oct. 8, Lakewood

Schmale, Walter Frank, 72, Oct. 8, Tacoma

Scott, Elvin Harry, 85, Oct. 12, Auburn

Sexton, Bill Alan, 89, Oct. 8, Lake Tapps

Sinclair, Heather Maria Therese, 34, Oct. 8, Tacoma

Smith, Donald Reno, 66, Oct. 8, Lakewood

Smith, Melanie Ester, 72, Oct. 7, Federal Way

Snow, Lawrence Owen, 64, Oct. 7, Edgewood

Steffan, Joellen Ethel, 81, Oct. 5, Tacoma

Wenzel, Geraldine Mae, 87, Oct. 8, University Place

Wolfe, Bradley Allen, 84, Oct. 9, Gig Harbor

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service