Tacoma-Pierce County death notices for October 27, 2020
Backus, Jack Wayne, 80, Oct. 4, Orting
Bell, Maxine A, 95, Oct. 10, Tacoma
Biles, Michael Lee, 56, Oct. 8, Yelm
Bowman, Roger Dean, 83, Oct. 8, Tacoma
Bryan, Dorothy P, 100, Oct. 9, Vancouver
Budnik, Charles Stanley, 80, Oct. 7, Gig Harbor
Byers, Richard Lee, 67, Oct. 11, Spanaway
Carter, Scott Bradley, 64, Oct. 4, Auburn
Coon, Tammy Jean, 49, Oct. 4, Lakewood
De Souza, Norma Monica, 81, Oct. 10, Puyallup
Dennis, Elaine Marie, 67, Oct. 8, Bremerton
Devore, Ruby Loretta, 85, Oct. 11, Puyallup
Dupertuis, Jack Andrew, 76, Oct. 7, Ashford
Eaton, Keri Dee, 60, Oct. 7, Puyallup
Gaspaire, Patricia L, 87, Oct. 8, Puyallup
Gipfert, Dwayne Francis, 68, Oct. 8, Lakewood
Grant, Mary Lucille, 87, Oct. 9, Gig Harbor
Harrelson, Richard Allen, 75, Oct. 8, Puyallup
Harris, Lonnie Collins, 51, Oct. 3, Tacoma
Henriksen, Doris Lucille, 95, Oct. 7, Tacoma
Herbertson, John Bruce, 79, Oct. 9, Edgewood
Hoogendyk, Mitchell Duane, 56, Oct. 4, Joint Base Lewis Mcchord
Ingram, Susan Hope, 68, Oct. 8, Tacoma
Johnson, Thomas Royal, 67, Oct. 7, Tacoma
Kinsella, Michael Edward, 47, Oct. 7, Puyallup
Kramer, Kenneth Lester, 81, Oct. 10, Silverdale
Lacey, Robert William, 73, Oct. 7, Tacoma
Lindner, Joyce Ann, 87, Oct. 8, Puyallup
Lovgren, Leonard Duane, 83, Oct. 5, Tacoma
Mchugh, David Charles, 86, Oct. 8, Fox Island
Nguyen, Xa Thi, 77, Oct. 9, Seattle
Pettit, Michael Kenneth, 70, Oct. 5, Graham
Prater, Theodore, 59, Oct. 3, Unknown
Randazzo, Peter, 86, Oct. 13, Lakewood
Richardson, Dennis Scott, 59, Oct. 7, Tacoma
Rockstad, Barbara Rosemary, 85, Oct. 10, Auburn
Rouse, Madeleine Elise, 96, Oct. 8, Centralia
Savage, Ruthie Maxine, 88, Oct. 8, Lakewood
Schmale, Walter Frank, 72, Oct. 8, Tacoma
Scott, Elvin Harry, 85, Oct. 12, Auburn
Sexton, Bill Alan, 89, Oct. 8, Lake Tapps
Sinclair, Heather Maria Therese, 34, Oct. 8, Tacoma
Smith, Donald Reno, 66, Oct. 8, Lakewood
Smith, Melanie Ester, 72, Oct. 7, Federal Way
Snow, Lawrence Owen, 64, Oct. 7, Edgewood
Steffan, Joellen Ethel, 81, Oct. 5, Tacoma
Wenzel, Geraldine Mae, 87, Oct. 8, University Place
Wolfe, Bradley Allen, 84, Oct. 9, Gig Harbor
