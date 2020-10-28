Local
Tacoma-Pierce County death notices for October 28, 2020
Alford, Akie, 92, Oct. 30, Tacoma
Balsley, Gary Francis, 55, Oct. 90, Lakewood
Brostrom, Robert Allen, 82, Oct. 11, Tacoma
Campbell, Mary Delana, 62, Oct. 2, Fircrest
Carlson, Thomas Lee, 83, Oct. 140, Tacoma
Conner, Robert Wayne, 62, Oct. 6, Tacoma
Draney, Richard, 84, Oct. 14, Puyallup
Farias, Alberto Jose, 67, Oct. 90, Tacoma
Fournier, Dorine Mae, 95, Oct. 10, Tenino
Hill, James Garry, 73, Oct. 7, Gig Harbor
Imhof, Joe P, 89, Oct. 10, Puyallup
Irwin, Thomas William, 43, Oct. 90, Bonney Lake
Jackson, Deborah Ann, 52, Oct. 90, Tacoma
Kamau, Samuel Njoroge, 93, Oct. 8, University Place
Knoop, Carmen Merritt, 88, Oct. 30, Dupont
Lorig, Joan Doreen, 73, Oct. 90, Lakewood
Marion, Darryl Dwayne, 56, Oct. 8, Mount Lake Terrace
Mason, Kathy Karlyn, 73, Oct. 10, Bremerton
Mccullough, Helen, 88, Oct. 10, Gig Harbor
Moreno, Aldo Saul, 19, Oct. 13, Auburn
Myers, Ronald Ollie, 73, Oct. 90, Elma
Nestegard, Sharon Earldeen, 81, Oct. 10, Tacoma
Reece-Branes, Rayann Renee, 39, Oct. 90, Port Orchard
Retynski, Nancy Noel, 42, Oct. 2, Puyallup
Roberts, Robert Steven, 90, Oct. 30, Tacoma
Singh, Jaswant, 57, Oct. 90, Kent
Sizer, Scott Alan, 70, Oct. 14, University Place
Smith, Mary-Joan Leafy, 70, Oct. 90, Edgewood
Smith, Robert Kenneth, 70, Oct. 13, Edgewood
Stancliff, Margaret Rose, 67, Oct. 8, Puyallup
Swanson, Jean Marvon, 96, Oct. 14, Steilacoom
Wallingford, Mary Kaylein, 59, Oct. 14, Longview
Weaver, David Allen, 31, Oct. 7, Tacoma
Wilsey, Glen Ivan, 87, Oct. 10, Milton
