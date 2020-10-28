Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma-Pierce County death notices for October 28, 2020

By The News Tribune

Alford, Akie, 92, Oct. 30, Tacoma

Balsley, Gary Francis, 55, Oct. 90, Lakewood

Brostrom, Robert Allen, 82, Oct. 11, Tacoma

Campbell, Mary Delana, 62, Oct. 2, Fircrest

Carlson, Thomas Lee, 83, Oct. 140, Tacoma

Conner, Robert Wayne, 62, Oct. 6, Tacoma

Draney, Richard, 84, Oct. 14, Puyallup

Farias, Alberto Jose, 67, Oct. 90, Tacoma

Fournier, Dorine Mae, 95, Oct. 10, Tenino

Hill, James Garry, 73, Oct. 7, Gig Harbor

Imhof, Joe P, 89, Oct. 10, Puyallup

Irwin, Thomas William, 43, Oct. 90, Bonney Lake

Jackson, Deborah Ann, 52, Oct. 90, Tacoma

Kamau, Samuel Njoroge, 93, Oct. 8, University Place

Knoop, Carmen Merritt, 88, Oct. 30, Dupont

Lorig, Joan Doreen, 73, Oct. 90, Lakewood

Marion, Darryl Dwayne, 56, Oct. 8, Mount Lake Terrace

Mason, Kathy Karlyn, 73, Oct. 10, Bremerton

Mccullough, Helen, 88, Oct. 10, Gig Harbor

Moreno, Aldo Saul, 19, Oct. 13, Auburn

Myers, Ronald Ollie, 73, Oct. 90, Elma

Nestegard, Sharon Earldeen, 81, Oct. 10, Tacoma

Reece-Branes, Rayann Renee, 39, Oct. 90, Port Orchard

Retynski, Nancy Noel, 42, Oct. 2, Puyallup

Roberts, Robert Steven, 90, Oct. 30, Tacoma

Singh, Jaswant, 57, Oct. 90, Kent

Sizer, Scott Alan, 70, Oct. 14, University Place

Smith, Mary-Joan Leafy, 70, Oct. 90, Edgewood

Smith, Robert Kenneth, 70, Oct. 13, Edgewood

Stancliff, Margaret Rose, 67, Oct. 8, Puyallup

Swanson, Jean Marvon, 96, Oct. 14, Steilacoom

Wallingford, Mary Kaylein, 59, Oct. 14, Longview

Weaver, David Allen, 31, Oct. 7, Tacoma

Wilsey, Glen Ivan, 87, Oct. 10, Milton

