Here’s a breakdown of where presidential campaign donations from Pierce County are going

With less than a week to go until the Nov. 3 election, residents in Pierce County have donated more than $1.8 million to presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden, according to data from the Federal Election Commission.

Residents in Tacoma, the largest city in Pierce County with a population of more than 200,000, have put more dollars toward Democratic candidate and former Vice President Biden, totaling $452,279 as of Oct. 14.

Tacoma residents have spent about half that amount to support President Trump, the Republican candidate, totaling $257,218.

Outside of Tacoma, smaller Pierce County cities are spending more in support of Trump.

Residents in Lakewood have spent $75,559 in support of Trump, compared to $55,095 for Biden.

Residents with Puyallup addresses have spent $146,173 for Trump’s campaign, compared to $79,704 for Biden.

Residents with addresses in Fife, Orting, Eatonville, Milton, Bonney Lake, Sumner, Graham and Spanaway also have spent more on Trump’s campaign, but in smaller quantities, ranging from $2,931 in Fife to $47,185 in Bonney Lake.

Residents with Fircrest, Edgewood and University Place addresses have spent more in support of Biden’s campaign, ranging from $7,903 in Fircrest to $76,187 in University Place.

Aside from Tacoma, residents with Gig Harbor addresses have donated the most to presidential campaigns, totaling $362,180. Of that, $214,962 was spent on Biden, and $147,218 on Trump.

Of the above cities combined, Biden received slightly more donations, at roughly $997,00 compared to $884,000 for Trump.

In the 2016 election, 47 percent of 360,017 Pierce County voters voted to elect Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, compared to 40 percent for Trump.

