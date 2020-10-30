Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Tacoma-Pierce County death notices for October 30, 2020

By The News Tribune

Ballah, Betty Mae, 93, Oct. 18, Lakewood

Bates, Robert Lee, 90, Oct. 16, Tacoma

Blomberg, Robin Christine, 71, Oct. 13, Steilacoom

Bossard, Robert Gerald, 88, Oct. 15, Port Orchard

Brooks, Jimmie Edwin, 70, Oct. 14, Tacoma

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cassidy, Chung Ja, 88, Oct. 14, Lakewood

Chhang, Jeannifer, 39, Oct. 11, Lake Tapps

Dusek, Cynthia Jean, 64, Oct. 15, Graham

Eikanger, Zachary Ryan, 29, Oct. 15, Rock Springs, Wyoming

Galarza, Valerie Ann, 70, Oct. 11, Graham

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Gohr, Ralph Louis, 93, Oct. 17, Puyallup

Hale, Jay Gorman, 87, Oct. 13, DuPont

Harmon, Doris June, 91, Oct. 15, Puyallup

Hopkins, Thea Winona, 67, Oct. 10, Tacoma

Johnson, Timothy Eugene, 61, Oct. 16, Buckley

Ketchum, Steve Christian, 75, Oct. 14, Tacoma

Love, Michael Leroy, 65, Oct. 9, Tacoma

Lukomskaya, Mariya K, 70, Oct. 11, Tacoma

Mason, Johanna Hendrika, 88, Oct. 12, Tacoma

Mays, Chealton James, 70, Oct. 17, Puyallup

Mendiola, Sharon Marie, 72, Oct. 15, Shelton

Stewart, Geraldine Laura, 82, Oct. 16, Port Orchard

Stout, Janice Esther, 71, Oct. 15, Milton

Thomason, William Curtis, 77, Oct. 14, Gig Harbor

Williams, Eric Anthony, 52, Oct. 13, Tacoma

Williams, Mary Jane, 62, Oct. 15, Tacoma

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service