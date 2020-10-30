Local
Tacoma-Pierce County death notices for October 30, 2020
Ballah, Betty Mae, 93, Oct. 18, Lakewood
Bates, Robert Lee, 90, Oct. 16, Tacoma
Blomberg, Robin Christine, 71, Oct. 13, Steilacoom
Bossard, Robert Gerald, 88, Oct. 15, Port Orchard
Brooks, Jimmie Edwin, 70, Oct. 14, Tacoma
Cassidy, Chung Ja, 88, Oct. 14, Lakewood
Chhang, Jeannifer, 39, Oct. 11, Lake Tapps
Dusek, Cynthia Jean, 64, Oct. 15, Graham
Eikanger, Zachary Ryan, 29, Oct. 15, Rock Springs, Wyoming
Galarza, Valerie Ann, 70, Oct. 11, Graham
Gohr, Ralph Louis, 93, Oct. 17, Puyallup
Hale, Jay Gorman, 87, Oct. 13, DuPont
Harmon, Doris June, 91, Oct. 15, Puyallup
Hopkins, Thea Winona, 67, Oct. 10, Tacoma
Johnson, Timothy Eugene, 61, Oct. 16, Buckley
Ketchum, Steve Christian, 75, Oct. 14, Tacoma
Love, Michael Leroy, 65, Oct. 9, Tacoma
Lukomskaya, Mariya K, 70, Oct. 11, Tacoma
Mason, Johanna Hendrika, 88, Oct. 12, Tacoma
Mays, Chealton James, 70, Oct. 17, Puyallup
Mendiola, Sharon Marie, 72, Oct. 15, Shelton
Stewart, Geraldine Laura, 82, Oct. 16, Port Orchard
Stout, Janice Esther, 71, Oct. 15, Milton
Thomason, William Curtis, 77, Oct. 14, Gig Harbor
Williams, Eric Anthony, 52, Oct. 13, Tacoma
Williams, Mary Jane, 62, Oct. 15, Tacoma
