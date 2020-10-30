Pierce County sees third straight day of more than 100 new COVID-19 cases

Pierce County reported 105 new COVID-19 cases Friday and two additional deaths.

The latest deaths included a Puyallup woman in her 80s. It’s not known whether she had underlying health conditions. The other death involved a Spanaway woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

County totals are now 10,187 confirmed cases and 193 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.

Wednesday and Thursday also saw new daily case totals above 100.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 1,276 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 141.5. Average cases per day over the past 14 days are 91.1.

With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 128.6.

There are an estimated 2,160 still-active cases in the county.

According to the health department:

▪ Those under 20 make up 11.8 percent of the total number of cases and 17.1 percent of cases in the past two weeks.

▪ The 20-39 age group comprises the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 38.4 percent of total cases in the past two weeks.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. For more information on testing sites, go to www.tpchd.org/covidtest.

Geographic totals

Friday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 252 (no change)

▪ Central Pierce County: 591 (584)

▪ East Pierce County: 379 (373)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 464 (461)

▪ Frederickson: 430 (426)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 271 (265)

▪ Graham: 336 (334)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 79 (78)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 381 (376)

▪ Lakewood: 904 (895)

▪ Parkland: 504 (502)

▪ Puyallup: 669 (658)

▪ South Hill: 577 (573)

▪ South Pierce County: 282 (279)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 116 (115)

▪ Spanaway: 452 (445)

▪ Tacoma: 3,048 (3,021)

▪ University Place: 363 (359)

▪ Unknown: 89 (87)