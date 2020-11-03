Tacoma News Tribune Logo
COVID can’t keep Santa down. He’s masking up and coming to Tacoma Mall for holiday photos

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, there’s a little bit of holiday joy coming to the Tacoma Mall.

Simon Property Group announced its “Simon Santa Photo Experience” for kids starting Nov. 27 at the Tacoma Mall, running through Christmas Eve.

Santa will set up shop near JCPenney. Hours will be 1-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.

According to Monday’s announcement, “Santa and his helpers will be wearing masks throughout the duration of each visit.” Face coverings are required for all guests ages 2 and up, in line with state mandate for public spaces.

Reservations are required to participate to ensure safe physical distance among attendees. Go to simonsanta.com to reserve a time slot. More information is at simon.com/mall/tacoma-mall/stores/santa-photo-experience. More on the safety protocol followed by Santa, staff and guests is at bit.ly/3kUWF3q

