Tacoma-Pierce County death notices for November 2, 2020

By The News Tribune

Bazar-Nelthropp, Christie Lorraine, 66, Oct. 12, University Place

Berndt, Mary Anne, 87, Oct. 18, Puyallup

Caudle, Mirth Diane, 83, Oct. 16, Enumclaw

Caughell, Dorothy Mildred, 92, Oct. 15, Buckley

Coleman, Vera Renate, 82, Oct. 14, Tacoma

Dawson, Leslie Dale, 63, Oct. 14, Bremerton

Dodd, Carol Esther, 73, Oct. 17, Graham

Evans, Gary Allen, 41, Oct. 14, Tacoma

Goforth, Ronice, 56, Oct. 19, Tacoma

Harrison, William Patton, 50, Oct. 18, University Place

Hoffman, Alison Thea, 85, Oct. 18, Tacoma

King, Martha Ruth, 80, Oct. 18, Buckley

Kostik, Bogdan O, 78, Oct. 18, Tacoma

Leifson, Sharon Kay, 72, Oct. 18, Tacoma

Leskie, Maryann, 77, Oct. 8, Tacoma

Leybold, Bette Jane, 68, Oct. 14, Puyallup

Martin, John Watkins, 77, Oct. 17, Allyn

Parks, Jeffrey Jack, 38, Oct. 14, Graham

Poplawski, Judy Ellen, 77, Oct. 15, Bonney Lake

Prokhor, Aleksander Fedotovich, 85, Oct. 14, Tacoma

Reeve, Carol Virginia, 82, Oct. 14, Steilacoom

Rice, Florence Louise, 91, Oct. 18, Puyallup

Rooney, David Vernon, 87, Oct. 14, Tacoma

Stevens, Virginia Ann, 72, Oct. 16, Lakewood

Stouffer, Brandon Morris, 48, Oct. 16, Covington

Tuafafie, Faith Eseta, 28, Oct. 15, Tacoma

Whitley, Priscilla Anne, 82, Oct. 17, University Place

Zafra, Enrico B, 57, Oct. 18, Lakewood

