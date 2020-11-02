Local
Tacoma-Pierce County death notices for November 2, 2020
Bazar-Nelthropp, Christie Lorraine, 66, Oct. 12, University Place
Berndt, Mary Anne, 87, Oct. 18, Puyallup
Caudle, Mirth Diane, 83, Oct. 16, Enumclaw
Caughell, Dorothy Mildred, 92, Oct. 15, Buckley
Coleman, Vera Renate, 82, Oct. 14, Tacoma
Dawson, Leslie Dale, 63, Oct. 14, Bremerton
Dodd, Carol Esther, 73, Oct. 17, Graham
Evans, Gary Allen, 41, Oct. 14, Tacoma
Goforth, Ronice, 56, Oct. 19, Tacoma
Harrison, William Patton, 50, Oct. 18, University Place
Hoffman, Alison Thea, 85, Oct. 18, Tacoma
King, Martha Ruth, 80, Oct. 18, Buckley
Kostik, Bogdan O, 78, Oct. 18, Tacoma
Leifson, Sharon Kay, 72, Oct. 18, Tacoma
Leskie, Maryann, 77, Oct. 8, Tacoma
Leybold, Bette Jane, 68, Oct. 14, Puyallup
Martin, John Watkins, 77, Oct. 17, Allyn
Parks, Jeffrey Jack, 38, Oct. 14, Graham
Poplawski, Judy Ellen, 77, Oct. 15, Bonney Lake
Prokhor, Aleksander Fedotovich, 85, Oct. 14, Tacoma
Reeve, Carol Virginia, 82, Oct. 14, Steilacoom
Rice, Florence Louise, 91, Oct. 18, Puyallup
Rooney, David Vernon, 87, Oct. 14, Tacoma
Stevens, Virginia Ann, 72, Oct. 16, Lakewood
Stouffer, Brandon Morris, 48, Oct. 16, Covington
Tuafafie, Faith Eseta, 28, Oct. 15, Tacoma
Whitley, Priscilla Anne, 82, Oct. 17, University Place
Zafra, Enrico B, 57, Oct. 18, Lakewood
