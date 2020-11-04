Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Tacoma-Pierce County death notices for November 4, 2020

By The News Tribune

Baselious, Hoda Abdalla I Shak, 90, Oct. 17, Puyallup

Benthusen, Carl Dwight, 80, Oct. 22, Tacoma

Bright, Heather Jaime, 33, Oct. 14, Bonney Lake

Brock, Robert Thomas, 97, Oct. 17, University Place

Burke, Patrick Emmett, 82, Oct. 16, Tacoma

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Calton, James Joseph, 87, Oct. 17, Gig Harbor

Carter, Donald Lee, 89, Oct. 16, Puyallup

Caviezel, Diane Birdelle, 88, Oct. 16, Federal Way

Conrad, Dax, 26, Oct. 16, Dupont

Converse, Kathleen Louise, 71, Oct. 14, Tacoma

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Crook, Stewart R, 87, Oct. 17, Sumner

Daniels, Charles Raymond, 72, Oct. 16, Spanaway

Gilkison, Joanne Jean, 87, Oct. 15, Lakebay

Holbrook, Ella Lucille, 91, Oct. 15, Bremerton

Lagoe, John Albert, 82, Oct. 16, Buckley

Lepidi, Colleen Renee, 53, Oct. 16, Tacoma

Ling, Jing Chuan, 90, Oct. 15, Tacoma

Makovich, Joann Marie, 86, Oct. 17, Gig Harbor

Michaelson, Steven Thomas, 59, Oct. 16, Tacoma

Moroles, Paula Deleon, 92, Oct. 16, Bonney Lake

Patrick, Don Juan, 61, Oct. 15, Tacoma

Patterson, Rosemarie, 57, Oct. 16, Puyallup

Reynolds, Eugene La Verne, 87, Oct. 15, Puyallup

Robinson, Bruce, 61, Oct. 15, University Place

Robledo, Anthony Ray, 54, Oct. 14, Milton

Seiter, Suzanne Kay, 53, Oct. 15, Tacoma

Smith, David Harold, 75, Oct. 15, Tacoma

Smithlin, Caren Lila, 71, Oct. 14, Tacoma

Spraske, Anthony Michael, 79, Oct. 16, Gig Harbor

Springstead, Valeria Louise, 81, Oct. 16, Lakebay

Teuteu, Luteru Fio, 61, Oct. 14, Orting

Watson, Charles L, 62, Oct. 15, Tacoma

Williams, Pamela Sue, 39, Oct. 15, Tacoma

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service