Local
Tacoma-Pierce County death notices for November 4, 2020
Baselious, Hoda Abdalla I Shak, 90, Oct. 17, Puyallup
Benthusen, Carl Dwight, 80, Oct. 22, Tacoma
Bright, Heather Jaime, 33, Oct. 14, Bonney Lake
Brock, Robert Thomas, 97, Oct. 17, University Place
Burke, Patrick Emmett, 82, Oct. 16, Tacoma
Calton, James Joseph, 87, Oct. 17, Gig Harbor
Carter, Donald Lee, 89, Oct. 16, Puyallup
Caviezel, Diane Birdelle, 88, Oct. 16, Federal Way
Conrad, Dax, 26, Oct. 16, Dupont
Converse, Kathleen Louise, 71, Oct. 14, Tacoma
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Crook, Stewart R, 87, Oct. 17, Sumner
Daniels, Charles Raymond, 72, Oct. 16, Spanaway
Gilkison, Joanne Jean, 87, Oct. 15, Lakebay
Holbrook, Ella Lucille, 91, Oct. 15, Bremerton
Lagoe, John Albert, 82, Oct. 16, Buckley
Lepidi, Colleen Renee, 53, Oct. 16, Tacoma
Ling, Jing Chuan, 90, Oct. 15, Tacoma
Makovich, Joann Marie, 86, Oct. 17, Gig Harbor
Michaelson, Steven Thomas, 59, Oct. 16, Tacoma
Moroles, Paula Deleon, 92, Oct. 16, Bonney Lake
Patrick, Don Juan, 61, Oct. 15, Tacoma
Patterson, Rosemarie, 57, Oct. 16, Puyallup
Reynolds, Eugene La Verne, 87, Oct. 15, Puyallup
Robinson, Bruce, 61, Oct. 15, University Place
Robledo, Anthony Ray, 54, Oct. 14, Milton
Seiter, Suzanne Kay, 53, Oct. 15, Tacoma
Smith, David Harold, 75, Oct. 15, Tacoma
Smithlin, Caren Lila, 71, Oct. 14, Tacoma
Spraske, Anthony Michael, 79, Oct. 16, Gig Harbor
Springstead, Valeria Louise, 81, Oct. 16, Lakebay
Teuteu, Luteru Fio, 61, Oct. 14, Orting
Watson, Charles L, 62, Oct. 15, Tacoma
Williams, Pamela Sue, 39, Oct. 15, Tacoma
Comments