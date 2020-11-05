Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma-Pierce County death notices for November 5, 2020

By The News Tribune

Albice, Regina Victoria, 101, Oct. 19, Puyallup

Alemdar, Susan Kay, 71, Oct. 18, Fircrest

Bernard, Wayne Donald, 86, Oct. 19, Eatonville

Biroan, Katherine Decambra, 76, Oct. 20, Dupont

Blake, Debra L, 65, Oct. 17, Gig Harbor

Bowers, Lonnie Lee, 66, Oct. 17, University Place

Carlsen, David Albert, 61, Oct. 17, Tacoma

Giske, Virginia May, 90, Oct. 18, University Place

Hart, Sandra D, 71, Oct. 19, Lakewood

Haugen, Jean V, 92, Oct. 20, Puyallup

Holmes, James Stewart, 80, Oct. 19, Federal Way

Houle, Marlyne Faye, 89, Oct. 18, Tacoma

Hughes, James Robert, 70, Oct. 18, Tacoma

Johnson, Twila Kay, 79, Oct. 19, Tacoma

Jones, J P, 64, Oct. 17, Lakewood

Kaupp, Richard Lee, 77, Oct. 18, Tacoma

Lane, Marilyn Lee, 82, Oct. 17, Lakewood

Lungo, John Anthony, 64, Oct. 17, Tacoma

Matthews, Bill Miles, 87, Oct. 19, Tacoma

Neeb, Martin John, 87, Oct. 20, Tacoma

Oliver, Skyler Genesis, 24, Oct. 17, JBLM

Pace, Brien Arliegh, 46, Oct. 17, Lakewood

Ryder, Lynette Ann, 60, Oct. 19, Bonney Lake

Salazar, Margaret Ann, 69, Oct. 19, Tacoma

Schardt, Nathan Matthew, 22, Oct. 17, Yelm

Schick, Stanley Harold, 71, Oct. 17, Tacoma

Schmidt, Peter Detlep, 76, Oct. 18, University Place

Souffay, Harold Leon, 77, Oct. 18, Kingston

Stricklen, Fletcher Bell, 93, Oct. 18, Tacoma

Taylor, Alicia Season, 22, Oct. 19, Tacoma

Vea, Agripina Garvida, 98, Oct. 19, Lakewood

Walker, Carolyn Joyce, 72, Oct. 19, Tacoma

Young, Tony Renei, 64, Oct. 18, Tacoma

