Tacoma-Pierce County death notices for November 5, 2020
Albice, Regina Victoria, 101, Oct. 19, Puyallup
Alemdar, Susan Kay, 71, Oct. 18, Fircrest
Bernard, Wayne Donald, 86, Oct. 19, Eatonville
Biroan, Katherine Decambra, 76, Oct. 20, Dupont
Blake, Debra L, 65, Oct. 17, Gig Harbor
Bowers, Lonnie Lee, 66, Oct. 17, University Place
Carlsen, David Albert, 61, Oct. 17, Tacoma
Giske, Virginia May, 90, Oct. 18, University Place
Hart, Sandra D, 71, Oct. 19, Lakewood
Haugen, Jean V, 92, Oct. 20, Puyallup
Holmes, James Stewart, 80, Oct. 19, Federal Way
Houle, Marlyne Faye, 89, Oct. 18, Tacoma
Hughes, James Robert, 70, Oct. 18, Tacoma
Johnson, Twila Kay, 79, Oct. 19, Tacoma
Jones, J P, 64, Oct. 17, Lakewood
Kaupp, Richard Lee, 77, Oct. 18, Tacoma
Lane, Marilyn Lee, 82, Oct. 17, Lakewood
Lungo, John Anthony, 64, Oct. 17, Tacoma
Matthews, Bill Miles, 87, Oct. 19, Tacoma
Neeb, Martin John, 87, Oct. 20, Tacoma
Oliver, Skyler Genesis, 24, Oct. 17, JBLM
Pace, Brien Arliegh, 46, Oct. 17, Lakewood
Ryder, Lynette Ann, 60, Oct. 19, Bonney Lake
Salazar, Margaret Ann, 69, Oct. 19, Tacoma
Schardt, Nathan Matthew, 22, Oct. 17, Yelm
Schick, Stanley Harold, 71, Oct. 17, Tacoma
Schmidt, Peter Detlep, 76, Oct. 18, University Place
Souffay, Harold Leon, 77, Oct. 18, Kingston
Stricklen, Fletcher Bell, 93, Oct. 18, Tacoma
Taylor, Alicia Season, 22, Oct. 19, Tacoma
Vea, Agripina Garvida, 98, Oct. 19, Lakewood
Walker, Carolyn Joyce, 72, Oct. 19, Tacoma
Young, Tony Renei, 64, Oct. 18, Tacoma
