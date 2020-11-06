Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma-Pierce County death notices for November 6, 2020

By The News Tribune

Anderson, Gerald Joseph, 73, Oct. 25, Tacoma

Anderson, Paul Robert, 38, Oct. 20, Tacoma

Bazan, Yekaterina Afanasyevna, 71, Oct. 21, Tacoma

Beers, Leroy Gerald, 80, Oct. 23, Federal Way

Bowles, Loretta Mae, 88, Oct. 24, Tacoma

Bruce, Leonard James, 66, Oct. 26, Puyallup

Champion, Billy Ray, 92, Oct. 21, Tacoma

Deboer, Pamela Louise, 77, Oct. 21, Lynden

Dutton, Pamela , 89, Oct. 27, Buckley

Ellis, Patricia Ann, 83, Oct. 22, Tacoma

Fisher, Scott W, 69, Oct. 22, Lakewood

Grigoryak, Vasilina , 89, Oct. 21, Tacoma

Hamilton, Deloris Mae, 97, Oct. 23, Tacoma

Hays, Adeline Cowing, 97, Oct. 27, Lakewood

Ives, James Earl, 76, Oct. 22, Tacoma

Justice, Michael Leslie, 65, Oct. 20, Lakewood

Kropelnicki, Kristina Ossana, 66, Oct. 24, Fircrest

Kunschak, Marjorie Jeanette, 91, Oct. 22, Tacoma

Marchuk, Vasiliy N, 92, Oct. 25, Federal Way

Michaelsen, Rachel Edna, 98, Oct. 22, Tacoma

Nguyen, Van Van, 85, Oct. 21, Lakewood

Norris, David Michael, 68, Oct. 22, Poulsbo

Olmsted, Marjorie K, 92, Oct. 23, Tacoma

Palmer, Nicholas Christopher, 32, Oct. 20, Gig Harbor

Pavlicek, Wenceslaus , 81, Oct. 22, Silverdale

Porter, Betty Jo, 89, Oct. 21, Tacoma

Raup, John Calvin, 53, Oct. 22, Puyallup

Smith, Kiyoko , 87, Oct. 21, Lakewood

Swofford, Annette Alvina, 91, Oct. 21, Tacoma

Te’o, Fa’asegi Julie, 28, Oct. 22, Tacoma

Underwood, Maureen Jane, 72, Oct. 20, Bonney Lake

Vancleave, Deborah Ree, 60, Oct. 22, Tacoma

Waterbury, Jean F, 91, Oct. 21, Gig Harbor

Wren, Edward James, 70, Oct. 20, Tacoma

