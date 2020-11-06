Local
Tacoma-Pierce County death notices for November 6, 2020
Anderson, Gerald Joseph, 73, Oct. 25, Tacoma
Anderson, Paul Robert, 38, Oct. 20, Tacoma
Bazan, Yekaterina Afanasyevna, 71, Oct. 21, Tacoma
Beers, Leroy Gerald, 80, Oct. 23, Federal Way
Bowles, Loretta Mae, 88, Oct. 24, Tacoma
Bruce, Leonard James, 66, Oct. 26, Puyallup
Champion, Billy Ray, 92, Oct. 21, Tacoma
Deboer, Pamela Louise, 77, Oct. 21, Lynden
Dutton, Pamela , 89, Oct. 27, Buckley
Ellis, Patricia Ann, 83, Oct. 22, Tacoma
Fisher, Scott W, 69, Oct. 22, Lakewood
Grigoryak, Vasilina , 89, Oct. 21, Tacoma
Hamilton, Deloris Mae, 97, Oct. 23, Tacoma
Hays, Adeline Cowing, 97, Oct. 27, Lakewood
Ives, James Earl, 76, Oct. 22, Tacoma
Justice, Michael Leslie, 65, Oct. 20, Lakewood
Kropelnicki, Kristina Ossana, 66, Oct. 24, Fircrest
Kunschak, Marjorie Jeanette, 91, Oct. 22, Tacoma
Marchuk, Vasiliy N, 92, Oct. 25, Federal Way
Michaelsen, Rachel Edna, 98, Oct. 22, Tacoma
Nguyen, Van Van, 85, Oct. 21, Lakewood
Norris, David Michael, 68, Oct. 22, Poulsbo
Olmsted, Marjorie K, 92, Oct. 23, Tacoma
Palmer, Nicholas Christopher, 32, Oct. 20, Gig Harbor
Pavlicek, Wenceslaus , 81, Oct. 22, Silverdale
Porter, Betty Jo, 89, Oct. 21, Tacoma
Raup, John Calvin, 53, Oct. 22, Puyallup
Smith, Kiyoko , 87, Oct. 21, Lakewood
Swofford, Annette Alvina, 91, Oct. 21, Tacoma
Te’o, Fa’asegi Julie, 28, Oct. 22, Tacoma
Underwood, Maureen Jane, 72, Oct. 20, Bonney Lake
Vancleave, Deborah Ree, 60, Oct. 22, Tacoma
Waterbury, Jean F, 91, Oct. 21, Gig Harbor
Wren, Edward James, 70, Oct. 20, Tacoma
