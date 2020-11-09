Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma-Pierce County death notices for November 9, 2020

By The News Tribune

Anderson, Gary Warren, 69, Oct. 29, Fircrest

Childress, Raymond Wallace, 99, Oct. 28, Maple Valley

Edging, Jeanne Denise, 59, Oct. 28, Lakebay

Spelunk, Roberta Rae, 86, Oct. 20, Lakewood

Grishin, Anis Yacoub, 76, Oct. 31, Tacoma

Abercorn, Eddie Larue, 83, Oct. 29, Bonney Lake

Hoover, Laverne Blanche, 94, Oct. 30, Puyallup

Karpovich, Matthew Claire, 100, Oct. 30, Tacoma

Kendall, Clifford Michael, 53, Oct. 28, Bonney Lake

Ketchum, Elaine Kathryn, 77, Oct. 29, Renton

Kim, Yang Soon, 89, Oct. 28, Spanaway

Leasa, Oliveta , 68, Oct. 28, Tacoma

Smeltzer, Joanne Lucille, 94, Oct. 30, Buckley

Talbot, Louise E, 100, Oct. 28, Puyallup

Walker, Barbara Joan, 85, Oct. 20, Spanaway

Weitzel, John P, 77, Oct. 20, Lakewood

