Tacoma-Pierce County death notices for November 9, 2020
Anderson, Gary Warren, 69, Oct. 29, Fircrest
Childress, Raymond Wallace, 99, Oct. 28, Maple Valley
Edging, Jeanne Denise, 59, Oct. 28, Lakebay
Spelunk, Roberta Rae, 86, Oct. 20, Lakewood
Grishin, Anis Yacoub, 76, Oct. 31, Tacoma
Abercorn, Eddie Larue, 83, Oct. 29, Bonney Lake
Hoover, Laverne Blanche, 94, Oct. 30, Puyallup
Karpovich, Matthew Claire, 100, Oct. 30, Tacoma
Kendall, Clifford Michael, 53, Oct. 28, Bonney Lake
Ketchum, Elaine Kathryn, 77, Oct. 29, Renton
Kim, Yang Soon, 89, Oct. 28, Spanaway
Leasa, Oliveta , 68, Oct. 28, Tacoma
Smeltzer, Joanne Lucille, 94, Oct. 30, Buckley
Talbot, Louise E, 100, Oct. 28, Puyallup
Walker, Barbara Joan, 85, Oct. 20, Spanaway
Weitzel, John P, 77, Oct. 20, Lakewood
