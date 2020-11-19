Victim and alleged robbers exchange gunfire leaving one dead, one hit in Fife

An apparent Fife robbery victim and his two alleged assailants traded gunfire Wednesday evening, leaving one man dead, another shot and the third in custody.

Police said two alleged assailants followed a man home when he got off work Wednesday.

“When the victim got out of his vehicle and was approaching his residence, the two suspects robbed him,” Fife police said in a statement. “The victim and the two suspects exchanged gunfire and the victim was mortally wounded.”

Shortly thereafter, police responded to the scene in the 3800 block of 62nd Avenue East, just after 6 p.m.

When they arrived, police found a good samaritan performing CPR on the alleged robbery victim. The man was later pronounced dead.

One of the two alleged robbers was shot in the exchange and they went to an Auburn hospital to seek treatment.

After the suspects were identified, the non-injured suspect was taken to Fife Police Department to be interviewed. He was later arrested for murder.

The suspect who was shot is in custody at the hospital.