Fire erupts at homeless encampment on Yakima Avenue in Tacoma

A fire broke out at a homeless encampment on Yakima Avenue and Eighth Street about 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.

No injuries were immediately reported, according to Tacoma Fire Department spokesperson Joe Meinecke. A single fire engine responded and no paramedics were requested.

Cause of the fire has not been determined.

There are about 23 tents along the street, the city of Tacoma told The News Tribune for an Nov. 12 article.

Meinecke said there are upticks in encampment fires when the weather starts to get colder, usually from people trying to keep warm inside tents.

