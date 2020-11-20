Unhoused people occupying Gault Middle School told to leave or face arrest by police

Unhoused people who moved inside a vacant middle school in Tacoma on Friday were told by police Friday night to leave the premises or face arrest, according to advocacy group Tacoma Housing Now.

“The police threatened us with FELONIES. For simply wanting a place to sleep,” Tacoma Housing Now tweeted Friday night.

The group took over Gault Middle School at 1115 E. Division Lane on Friday afternoon without authorization by Tacoma Public Schools, the property owner, and occupied the property throughout the day.

Tacoma Housing Now demanded permanent housing solutions, including making the property part of a Community Land Trust, after two unhoused people in Tacoma died in the last week, according to a press release by the group.

Tacoma School District spokesperson Dan Voelpel confirmed Friday night that the district asked police to clear the building after other shelter options were offered to those in the building and the occupants did not leave.

Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Wendy Haddow said Friday night that officers made entry into the building wearing bio hazard suits due to asbestos and mold.

“They’ve entered the building, they’ve made several announcements, everyone was given resources and advised where they could go,” she said.

No arrests had been made as of 7:30 p.m..

Rebecca Parson, spokesperson for Tacoma Housing Now, said the group leaving the building are going to be on the streets tonight.

“All we have to say is shame on the mayor, shame on the police department — it’s unbelievable,” Parson told The News Tribune Friday night. “We’re going to be on the street, and it’s going to be 39 degrees tonight.”

