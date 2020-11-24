PLU offers tuition break for incoming students whose parents are in certain professions

Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland is offering tuition at a discount for students whose parents or legal guardians are nurses or K-12 educators.

“In recognition of the hard work and sacrifices nurses and educators make, Pacific Lutheran University is offering a minimum of half-off tuition to their children,” the university announced on Monday.

PLU’s Nurse & Educator Dependent Commitment is for incoming Fall 2021 first-year students whose parent or legal guardian is a full-time nurse or K-12 educator.

The commitment covers at least half of the student’s tuition, which is $23,408 for the 2021-22 academic year, through a mix of PLU-funded scholarships and grants, according to the university. If the scholarships and grants do not equal at least 50 percent of tuition, then a PLU Grant would be added to a student’s financial aid package to make up the difference, according to the university.

Students can submit applications to PLU through the online Common App to be considered. There is no fee for high school seniors to apply.

“Our nursing and education programs are deeply rooted in PLU’s history,” said PLU president Allan Belton in an announcement online. “For more than a hundred years, we have been training and preparing thoughtful and highlight skilled nurses and educators to serve their communities. To show our thanks, we pledge to do everything in our power to make higher education possible for the dependents of teachers and nurses.”

In August, PLU announced it would offer an additional tuition-free year, called a “PLUS Year,” to all undergraduate students enrolled full time for the ‘20-21 academic year and affected by COVID-19. The two additional semesters were offered to students directly after their scheduled degree completion date.