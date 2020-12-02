Pierce County domestic violence suspect dies after robot reveals self-harm, deputies say

Pierce County Sheriff's Department

A domestic violence suspect died Wednesday from self-inflicted injuries after barricading himself from law enforcement in an Elk Plain area residence, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident began around 7:25 a.m., when domestic violence investigators attempted to arrest the 40-year-old suspect for seven violations of a no-contact order.

The suspect had recently been in jail for a domestic violence assault. The no-contact order was for the victim in that assault, the Sheriff’s Department said.

When deputies arrived at the residence in the 24200 block of 46th Avenue East, they saw the suspect but he refused to come outside or speak with them.

Negotiators and a SWAT Team were dispatched to the scene. Deputies tried repeatedly to establish contact with the suspect, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“During the standoff the suspect was sending messages to friends threatening to harm himself and to try to force deputies to kill him,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

After waiting for hours, the SWAT Team forced open the front door, but did not enter the residence. Deputies could see the suspect. He was armed with a knife and threatened them, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Following that, a camera-equipped robot was sent into the residence and revealed that the suspect had harmed himself, deputies said.

“The SWAT Team immediately entered the home and provided medical aid to the suspect,” the Sheriff’s Department said. “Paramedics were standing by on scene and called in to help with lifesaving measures.”

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he died shortly after 1 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER