Pierce County residents hurt after ‘large metal object’ hits vehicle

Two Pierce County residents and three juveniles were injured Saturday in Lewis County after their vehicle was struck by a large metal object, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The five people, two of whom are from Puyallup, were taken to Arbor Health Morton Hospital in Morton, Lewis County.

About 2:40 p.m. Saturday, a 58-year-old Portland, Oregon man was headed west on US 12 at milepost 148 when troopers say he lost his load — a large metal object that bounced into the eastbound lane and struck the Puyallup driver’s vehicle.

The Portland man faces a possible charge of driving with an unsecured load, according to the State Patrol.