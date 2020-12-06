Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Pierce County residents hurt after ‘large metal object’ hits vehicle

Two Pierce County residents and three juveniles were injured Saturday in Lewis County after their vehicle was struck by a large metal object, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The five people, two of whom are from Puyallup, were taken to Arbor Health Morton Hospital in Morton, Lewis County.

About 2:40 p.m. Saturday, a 58-year-old Portland, Oregon man was headed west on US 12 at milepost 148 when troopers say he lost his load — a large metal object that bounced into the eastbound lane and struck the Puyallup driver’s vehicle.

The Portland man faces a possible charge of driving with an unsecured load, according to the State Patrol.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service