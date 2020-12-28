Tacoma announces selection for new interim police chief

The City of Tacoma is appointing Michael Ake as interim chief for the Tacoma Police Department.

City Manager Elizabeth Pauli made the announcement Monday morning that the city would appoint an interim chief rather than a permanent chief as previously planned.

“While Mike Ake received strong support in all of the forums and I initially made a permanent but conditional offer to him, the interim designation of this offer and this appointment reflects and respects the thread of concern that I observed throughout the process from the community about the the ability of an internal candidate to drive transformation change,” Pauli said in a special City Council meeting on Monday morning.

The city conducted interviews with six finalists, including Ake, earlier this month.

Ake currently serves as assistant chief of the Administrative Services Bureau for the Tacoma Police Department, where he’s worked since 1989. He’s also the director of personnel and policy for the Washington National Guard. Ake holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Brandman University and a Master of Arts in strategic studies from the Army War College.

Current police chief Don Ramsdell will retire in January after 18 years at the helm.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.