Fischer Scones fined for violating teen labor laws

Washington state’s Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) has fined the maker of Fischer Scones after discovering more than 1,500 instances of teens working beyond the hours allowed under state law.

Conifer Specialties Inc. of Woodinville was fined $45,100 for violating work hours by minors. The report of a teen injured using a commercial-grade mixer started the investigation, which covered August through November of 2019, which includes the runs of many annual county and state fairs. In all, 78 youths ages 14-15 and 139 ages 16-17 were involved.

L&I found approximately 1,560 instances of teens working beyond hours allowed under law — 426 of which involved teens working during school hours.

“Child labor laws exist to strike a balance between providing a meaningful work experience for young people and keeping them safe on the job,” Josie Bryan, Youth Employment Specialist for L&I, said in a statement. “The goal is to ensure a youth’s health, well-being, and educational opportunities.”

Additionally, the L&I investigation found that there were more than 100 instances of teen workers missing a meal break. Bryan said those meal breaks are a way to help prevent on-the-job injuries.

Here are the rules established by L&I when it comes to youth work hours:

