Tacoma-Pierce County death notices for December 17, 2020
Berry, Mary Philomena, 84, Dec. 9, Gig Harbor
Boyle, Bette Merle, 77, Dec. 1, Orting
Bradley, Marcus James, 54, Dec. 7, Spanaway
Brewer, Willa Pauline, 95, Dec. 2, Tacoma
Bullis, Douglas Eugene, 58, Dec. 8, Puyallup
Burton, Angelyn Mozell, 84, Nov. 27, Lakewood
Cadden, Kelly Michael, 61, Nov. 28, Tacoma
Coppess, Marie Elizabeth, 38, Nov. 26, Spanaway
Cruz, Jesus Mafnas, 74, Dec. 9, Spanaway
Cruz, Tessis Jean, 44, Dec. 8, Tacoma
De La Cruz, Maria Diaz, 76, Nov. 27, Milton
Divelbiss, Bobby Dean, 84, Dec. 4, Puyallup
Ducatt, Marjorie Ann, 75, Nov. 30, University Place
Dyer, Jeanie Lillian, 76, Dec. 8, Lakewood
Egeland, Mary Margaret, 96, Nov. 28, Tacoma
Evans, Gregory Duke, 55, Nov. 27, Tacoma
Fogaras, Steven Eugene, 61, Nov. 25, Olympia
Gallagher, Theresa K, 58, Dec. 1, Bonney Lake
Gethers, Irene Pearl, 79, Nov. 27, Fife
Glass, Sonja Carlson, 82, Dec. 2, Lakewood
Gruenstein, Alice Pauline, 68, Nov. 28, Puyallup
Habakangas, Melissa Jane, 52, Nov. 30, Tacoma
Harber, Lindsey Julia, 40, Nov. 29, Lake Tapps
Ivanova, Valentina P, 58, Dec. 1, Kent
Johnston, Stephanie Marie, 33, Nov. 25, Mccleary
Keneipp, Irene Hatsue, 61, Nov. 28, Lakewood
Knight, Jesse Phillip, 45, Nov. 26, Tacoma
Lee, Chang Sook, 66, Nov. 25, Federal Way
Lehman, Mary Katherine, 39, Dec. 8, Milton
Lenard, Gwendolyn Ann, 65, Dec. 3, Tacoma
Lloyd, Irene Mae, 76, Nov. 26, Tacoma
Lohman, John Edward, 52, Dec. 9, Lakewood
Mcdowell, Kathleen, 100, Dec. 1, Tacoma
Mckenney, Shirley Campbell, 88, Dec. 2, Gig Harbor
Morales, Mario Alfredo, 43, Nov. 29, Tacoma
Morris, Sharon Jo, 70, Dec. 9, University Place
Nygaard, Marie Cecelia, 95, Nov. 26, Tacoma
Pace, Philip Harry, 74, Dec. 9, Puyallup
Palmer, Lois Charlotte, 84, Dec. 1, Puyallup
Pence, Catherine Ann, 64, Nov. 24, Tacoma
Pendriss, Sandra Rose, 70, Dec. 7, Lakewood,
Peters, William Alfred, 89, Dec. 9, Puyallup
Redford, Shirley Jean, 94, Dec. 2, Sumner
Simpson, Adam Del-Wade, 55, Nov. 27, Renton
Sisneros, Ralph Louis, 63, Dec. 1, Steilacoom
Small, Martha Burman, 55, Nov. 30, Tacoma
Smith, Thomas Matthew, 53, Nov. 27, Puyallup
Taylor, Terence Keith, 62, Nov. 25, Lakewood
Terry, Willie Jeff, 80, Nov. 23, Tacoma
Thaut, Patricia Jane, 80, Dec. 1, Federal Way
Tiller, Olive Juanita, 79, Nov. 27, Puyallup
