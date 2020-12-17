Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma-Pierce County death notices for December 17, 2020

By The News Tribune

Berry, Mary Philomena, 84, Dec. 9, Gig Harbor

Boyle, Bette Merle, 77, Dec. 1, Orting

Bradley, Marcus James, 54, Dec. 7, Spanaway

Brewer, Willa Pauline, 95, Dec. 2, Tacoma

Bullis, Douglas Eugene, 58, Dec. 8, Puyallup

Burton, Angelyn Mozell, 84, Nov. 27, Lakewood

Cadden, Kelly Michael, 61, Nov. 28, Tacoma

Coppess, Marie Elizabeth, 38, Nov. 26, Spanaway

Cruz, Jesus Mafnas, 74, Dec. 9, Spanaway

Cruz, Tessis Jean, 44, Dec. 8, Tacoma

De La Cruz, Maria Diaz, 76, Nov. 27, Milton

Divelbiss, Bobby Dean, 84, Dec. 4, Puyallup

Ducatt, Marjorie Ann, 75, Nov. 30, University Place

Dyer, Jeanie Lillian, 76, Dec. 8, Lakewood

Egeland, Mary Margaret, 96, Nov. 28, Tacoma

Evans, Gregory Duke, 55, Nov. 27, Tacoma

Fogaras, Steven Eugene, 61, Nov. 25, Olympia

Gallagher, Theresa K, 58, Dec. 1, Bonney Lake

Gethers, Irene Pearl, 79, Nov. 27, Fife

Glass, Sonja Carlson, 82, Dec. 2, Lakewood

Gruenstein, Alice Pauline, 68, Nov. 28, Puyallup

Habakangas, Melissa Jane, 52, Nov. 30, Tacoma

Harber, Lindsey Julia, 40, Nov. 29, Lake Tapps

Ivanova, Valentina P, 58, Dec. 1, Kent

Johnston, Stephanie Marie, 33, Nov. 25, Mccleary

Keneipp, Irene Hatsue, 61, Nov. 28, Lakewood

Knight, Jesse Phillip, 45, Nov. 26, Tacoma

Lee, Chang Sook, 66, Nov. 25, Federal Way

Lehman, Mary Katherine, 39, Dec. 8, Milton

Lenard, Gwendolyn Ann, 65, Dec. 3, Tacoma

Lloyd, Irene Mae, 76, Nov. 26, Tacoma

Lohman, John Edward, 52, Dec. 9, Lakewood

Mcdowell, Kathleen, 100, Dec. 1, Tacoma

Mckenney, Shirley Campbell, 88, Dec. 2, Gig Harbor

Morales, Mario Alfredo, 43, Nov. 29, Tacoma

Morris, Sharon Jo, 70, Dec. 9, University Place

Nygaard, Marie Cecelia, 95, Nov. 26, Tacoma

Pace, Philip Harry, 74, Dec. 9, Puyallup

Palmer, Lois Charlotte, 84, Dec. 1, Puyallup

Pence, Catherine Ann, 64, Nov. 24, Tacoma

Pendriss, Sandra Rose, 70, Dec. 7, Lakewood,

Peters, William Alfred, 89, Dec. 9, Puyallup

Redford, Shirley Jean, 94, Dec. 2, Sumner

Simpson, Adam Del-Wade, 55, Nov. 27, Renton

Sisneros, Ralph Louis, 63, Dec. 1, Steilacoom

Small, Martha Burman, 55, Nov. 30, Tacoma

Smith, Thomas Matthew, 53, Nov. 27, Puyallup

Taylor, Terence Keith, 62, Nov. 25, Lakewood

Terry, Willie Jeff, 80, Nov. 23, Tacoma

Thaut, Patricia Jane, 80, Dec. 1, Federal Way

Tiller, Olive Juanita, 79, Nov. 27, Puyallup

