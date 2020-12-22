Donations for Pierce County Toys for Tots are low this year due to COVID-19

It’s been a tough year, but Pierce County Toys for Tots is determined to make Christmas a bright spot for thousands of local children.

Donations are lower than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation of several toy drives and businesses that normally host collection boxes being closed.

About 25,000 gifts have been donated so far, which is barely half of what the group typically collects, longtime organizer Ed Troyer said. Troyer also is Pierce County sheriff.

With more people out of work, more families need assistance, and the group is hoping to bring toys to 60,000 children.

Toys for Tots delivered 45,891 presents last year to 31,423 kids in Pierce County, according to its website.

“We had an increase in need this year and a decrease in the availability to give,” said Josh Harris, a Toys for Tots co-chair. “You’d be amazed at what just one toy does.”

Every holiday season, the group collects presents for underprivileged boys and girls at shelters, hospitals, foster care homes and more.

Another challenge has been the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services not being able to distribute toys to families like it usually does.

Volunteers stepped up and are going out every day delivering toys to Pierce County families in need.

Last weekend, Harris said his group distributed gifts to 4,000 children and will continue delivering presents as long as people continue to donate. He also said businesses like Les Schwab Tires and Fred Meyer have been stepping up and donating large amounts of toys.

“This is important because we sure don’t want anybody to feel left out on Christmas morning,” Troyer said.

If you’re looking to donate, organizers say they most need items for children ages 8 to 14 like hygiene items, makeup kits, deodorant and body wash, flat irons and hair dryers, board games and art kits. There’s also a need for learning toys.

Donations can be dropped off to Les Schwab stores or the Toys for Tots mail room, 6824 19th St. W., University Place. The mail room is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gifts also can be mailed to that address.

Cash donations can be made to any TAPCO Credit Union branch.

Any donations that arrive after the holidays will go to the Teacher’s Pet program, which gives presents to underprivileged children nominated by their teachers.