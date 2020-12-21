2nd patient at Western State Hospital dies of COVID-19

In this photo taken April 11, 2017, a security officer stands on steps at the entrance to Western State Hospital in Lakewood. A second patient of the hospital has died of COVID-19. AP

A second patient at Western State Hospital has died due to COVID-19, the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services announced Monday.

No details were released about the patient, including an age, gender or name.

The patient had been at a local hospital for several weeks due to the seriousness of their condition, DSHS said.

Four staff members and six patients at Western State have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The first patient at the state-run behavioral health hospital in Lakewood died due to the coronavirus in March.

Patients exhibiting symptoms or who test positive are moved to designated wards.

The COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive at Western State Hospital sometime this week. “Frontline staff” will be the first to receive the vaccine, according to a DSHS news release.