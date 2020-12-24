Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Body pulled from water along Tacoma’s Ruston Way

A body was recovered Thursday from the water along Tacoma’s Ruston Way.

Someone spotted the body floating in the water in the 2100 block of North Schuster Parkway just after 11 a.m. and called 911.

A Tacoma police dive team responded and recovered the body.

Gender and age could not immediately be determined. The body appeared to have been in the water for quite some time, police said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and determine the cause of death.

