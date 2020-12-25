Man found dead in Federal Way storage facility he may have been burglarizing, police say

police lights nighttime Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man was found dead in a Federal Way storage facility Friday morning after police and fire personnel were called to a fire at the location.

The fire was reported just before 8 a.m. at the business in the 32600 block of Pacific Highway South.

Crews found the man, who appears to be in his mid-30s, dead inside one of the storage units.

“Through details uncovered during the preliminary investigation, it appears the deceased male may have been burglarizing the storage units at the time of the fire and was unable to escape prior to being overcome by the smoke or fire,” said Cmdr. Kurt Schwan with the Federal Way Police Department.

Detectives are investigating and processing the scene for evidence. The King County Medical Examiner will determine the victim’s cause of death.