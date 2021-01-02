Two people killed in two-car collision on State Route 702 near Yelm

Twitter

A two-car collision at State Route 702 and 8th Ave. E., just east of Yelm, left two people dead early Saturday afternoon. Both victims were female; one of them was a 6-year-old girl. The age of the driver has not yet been released.

The two victims were inside a small sedan, which collided with a pickup truck. The sedan was stopped at SR-702 facing north on 8th Ave. Witnesses state the sedan pulled into the path of the pickup, which was traveling westbound at approximately 55 miles per hour.

The pickup driver had nearly no time to react, and the sedan was struck broadside, according to Washington State Patrol spokesperson Trooper Ryan Burke. Both the driver and the passenger of the truck appeared uninjured.

Troopers remain on scene investigating the dynamics of how the collision occurred. All injured have been transported to a local hospital. I’ll update as information becomes available. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/vDn4bUgbFy — Trooper Ryan Burke (@wspd1pio) January 2, 2021

The victims were originally going to be airlifted to a local hospital, but were instead transported on the ground, unable to wait for the helicopter. The driver of the truck was not believed to have been impaired by drugs or alcohol, according to Burke.