Local
Washington’s congressional delegation safe but appalled by today’s storming of Capitol
Pierce County’s and Washington state’s congressional delegation reacted Wednesday after hundreds of people who support President Trump forced their way into the U.S. Capitol building during the certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.
The joint session of congress was halted, and U.S. Capitol Police put the complex on lockdown.
Photos and video from the scene showed unprecedented images of capitol police with guns drawn on protesters as they tried to break into the House chamber. Other images showed people occupying congressional offices.
Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland, representing Olympia and portions of Thurston, Pierce, and Mason counties, tweeted she was sheltering in place.
“Thank you to everyone who has reached out. I am sheltering in place within the Capitol complex and am grateful to the brave men and women officers protecting us and our democracy,” tweeted Strickland, a Democrat and Tacoma’s former mayor.
Strickland’s press contact confirmed in an email to The News Tribune on Wednesday that staff were under lockdown.
U.S. senator Patty Murray condemned the violence.
Congresswoman Kim Schrier, a Democrat, tweeted that she was safe following the takeover and expressed frustration that Trump has not stepped in to end the situation.
Rep. Adam Smith, representing Washington State’s 9th District including parts of Tacoma in the south and Bellevue in the north, demanded the actions to stop on Twitter.
“My staff and I are safe. This attempted coup and domestic terrorist attack needs to end immediately,” tweeted Smith, a Democrat.
A spokesperson for Senator Maria Cantwell’s office told The News Tribune via email that “Senator Cantwell and staff are safe.”
Congressman Derek Kilmer called the events “a dark day for our republic.”
Comments