Washington’s congressional delegation safe but appalled by today’s storming of Capitol

Supporters of President Donald Trump swarm scaffolding prepared for the inauguration and are met by tear gas deployed by the authorities at Capitol Building in Washington, Jan. 6. NYT

Pierce County’s and Washington state’s congressional delegation reacted Wednesday after hundreds of people who support President Trump forced their way into the U.S. Capitol building during the certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

The joint session of congress was halted, and U.S. Capitol Police put the complex on lockdown.

Photos and video from the scene showed unprecedented images of capitol police with guns drawn on protesters as they tried to break into the House chamber. Other images showed people occupying congressional offices.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland, representing Olympia and portions of Thurston, Pierce, and Mason counties, tweeted she was sheltering in place.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out. I am sheltering in place within the Capitol complex and am grateful to the brave men and women officers protecting us and our democracy,” tweeted Strickland, a Democrat and Tacoma’s former mayor.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out. I am sheltering in place within the Capitol complex and am grateful to the brave men and women officers protecting us and our democracy. — Marilyn Strickland (@StricklandforWA) January 6, 2021

Strickland’s press contact confirmed in an email to The News Tribune on Wednesday that staff were under lockdown.

U.S. senator Patty Murray condemned the violence.

In response to questions about my safety: I'm safe and so is my staff, but I condemn in the strongest terms the hate-fueled violence we are seeing in our nation's Capitol today, as should every leader committed to the peaceful transfer of power in our country. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) January 6, 2021

Congresswoman Kim Schrier, a Democrat, tweeted that she was safe following the takeover and expressed frustration that Trump has not stepped in to end the situation.

Thank you to everyone asking about my safety. I am safe. I am VERY worried about the state of our country, and flabbergasted that our president has not put a stop to this. I am also worried about the health and safety of the Capitol Police, and thank them for their service. — Rep. Kim Schrier (@RepKimSchrier) January 6, 2021

Rep. Adam Smith, representing Washington State’s 9th District including parts of Tacoma in the south and Bellevue in the north, demanded the actions to stop on Twitter.

“My staff and I are safe. This attempted coup and domestic terrorist attack needs to end immediately,” tweeted Smith, a Democrat.

A spokesperson for Senator Maria Cantwell’s office told The News Tribune via email that “Senator Cantwell and staff are safe.”

Congressman Derek Kilmer called the events “a dark day for our republic.”

Thanks to those who have reached out. I am safe - so is my staff in DC.



This is a dark day for our republic. The violence & intimidation by the mob at the Capitol must stop, immediately. @realDonaldTrump should call it off NOW. — Rep. Derek Kilmer (@RepDerekKilmer) January 6, 2021