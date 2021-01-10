Private club in Tacoma ordered to cease operations after complaints of noise, crowds

The city of Tacoma ordered a private club located upstairs at 3634 E. McKinley Ave. to cease operations after complaints from surrounding neighbors. All the windows of Gatekeepers Lounge were covered on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

The city of Tacoma ordered a private club to cease operations recently after complaints from surrounding neighbors over noise and frequent congregations of people.

The city issued a summary suspension of the business license for Gatekeepers Minority Military Veterans Private Club on Thursday. The club was operating out of a building at 3634 E. McKinley Ave, according to documents shared by the city’s Tax and Licensing Office.

“You must cease all business activity in the City of Tacoma immediately,” the city’s letter stated. “It is a violation of the (Tacoma Municipal Code) to conduct business activity after being issued a summary suspension. If business activity is not ceased, the building is subject to being boarded up by the City and/or the business is subject to a $250 civil penalty for every violation of the TMC.”

According to the letter, city staff met with the business owner Dec. 9 to discuss what steps needed to be taken to “operate the business safely and lawfully from the location.”

Staff noted that the owner acknowledged no activity would occur at the location until a review was completed by the Planning and Development Services Department. A fire department representative told the owner on Dec. 24 that a building permit is required to allow for assembling large groups of people in the building, according to the letter.

On Jan. 5, staff received copies of police reports about an event at the location Dec. 31 that involved alcohol sales and a large congregation of people, causing noise complaints.

The reports led to suspension of the business license due to “unlawful occupancy.”

Reached by The News Tribune on Friday, Tyrone Henderson, owner of the Gatekeepers Minority Military Veterans Private Club, said that while his club does host events, they are members-only. Henderson said the club is meant to provide services like mentoring and job help for military veterans and that allegations of selling alcohol and assaults stemming from his club are not true.

“I believe they are trying to paint a narrative that is 100 percent inaccurate,” Henderson said.

The News Tribune spoke with several neighbors who complained of noise, people congregating and blocking parking spaces and COVID-19 risks.

Jeff Mullins, who has lived nearby for a year, said he began noticing activity several months ago.

“It was like Mardi Gras on this block ... It was chaos, loud music, everything,” he said.

At first he said it looked as though most people were wearing masks, but not lately.

“It’s probably a cesspool of corona right over there,” he said.

Mullins said he called the police several times. Other neighbors reported calling the police after hearing gunshots one night.

Henderson said the allegations of gunshots at his club were not true.

“The allegations that are being made are inaccurate,” he said. “There have not been any violence issues.”

Several flyers on Facebook shared by neighbors appear to advertise live performances, drinks and hookah at the Gatekeeper’s Lounge, with the address 3636 McKinley Ave. E.

Henderson said those flyers were not made by his club and that others groups interested in his space want him to leave.

He will get a chance to appeal the summary suspension at a hearing Monday, after which a final written decision will be issued. He said he plans to make his case.

“I don’t know why I’m being targeted,” Henderson said.