29-year-old dead after vehicle rolls over in Graham on Saturday morning

A 29-year-old woman is dead after her vehicle left the roadway, went into a culvert and rolled over in the 12800 block of East 224th St. in Graham.

The woman, who Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Darren Moss said lived about five blocks away from where she crashed her Toyota Tacoma, was driving westbound on 224th St. E. around 7:30 a.m. She came off the road near a Graham Fire & Rescue station. Graham Fire & Rescue responded first to the scene. The woman was found deceased when responders arrived.

Icy roads, combined with a high speed are believed to have contributed to the fatal collision, according to Moss.

“This morning, it was about 28 degrees when deputies got there,” Moss said. “The roads were extremely icy. We believe ice was the main cause in the vehicle leaving the roadway and also possibly the speed — for the conditions on the roadway — was too much.”

At this time, the driver was not believed to have been under the influence. Moss said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. No passengers were in the victim’s car and no other cars were involved in the collision.