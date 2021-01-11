LIVE UPDATES: Reports from the Capitol as the Legislature convenes

sgentzler@theolympian.com

9:45 a.m. Two men talking loudly outside the gates on Sid Snyder Avenue, one wearing a black suit and cowboy hat, are the only visible protesters on this rainy day. One of the men said he plans to enter the Capitol at 11 am. “The whole world is watching,” he told The Olympian.

9:20 a.m. Rep. Pat Sullivan told McClatchy, “While it’ll be a struggle getting through today and the rest of session, we’re going to do it. People are counting on us to pass budgets and laws as they struggle, too.”

8:23 a.m. Washington State Patrol arrests a woman using an RV to block a roadway. The woman reportedly “refused to comply with orders to move.” WSP on Twitter said: “This situation created a security concern and was dealt with appropriately.”

Leading up to Monday: After protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol and broke through a gate at the Washington state Governor’s Mansion last week, state officials have put security measures in place as the Legislature meets to begin the 2021 session. Monday’s in-person session is needed for lawmakers to vote in rules that will allow them to meet remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Jay Inslee authorized up to 750 National Guardsmen “and a large number of Washington State Patrol troopers” to act as additional security and they arrived Sunday, when a number of rallies were planned.

Fencing has been set up to restrict access to areas of the Capitol Campus.

A number of groups had planned to protest the fact that the public cannot enter legislative chambers this year to see and interact with legislators in person. But organizers said last week that those plans were canceled, although they still expected people to show up to try to gain access to the Legislative Building.