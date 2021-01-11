Northbound lane of busy Tacoma street to close for maintenance this week

Drivers should expect delays this week along Schuster Parkway in Tacoma.

The city’s Street Operations Division will close one lane of northbound Schuster Parkway between South 4th Street and Ruston Way from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 13) and Thursday (Jan. 14) for maintenance.

The maintenance is centered on landscaping and roadside vegetation and is not part of a larger project, said Craig Hamburg, Street Operations Project supervisor.

The work is weather dependent and might be rescheduled.

Notice boards will be on location to notify drivers of the project and will reflect any necessary changes.

“Drivers are reminded to use caution and expect delays when traveling in the area,” the city said in a news release.