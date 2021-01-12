Death notices no longer to appear in The News Tribune

The News Tribune no longer will publish a daily list of people who died in Pierce County.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, citing a change in state disclosure laws, notified the newspaper it would no longer supply that information as of Jan. 1.

Department officials pointed to RCW 42.56.365 and RCW 70.58A.540.

RCW 42.56.365 reads in part: “All or part of any vital records, reports, supporting documentation, vital statistics, data, or information contained therein under chapter 70.58A RCW are not subject to public inspection and copying under this chapter.”

The News Tribune is reviewing the law and might seek to have it changed.